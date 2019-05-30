Global Door Closers Market 2019-2024 with ASSA ABLOY, Dormakaba, Allegion, Geze , & Gretsch-Unitas Leading the $3 Bn Market
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Door Closers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global door closers market is expected to reach around $3 billion, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2018-2014.
The rising urban population and the growing residential and commercial sector have fueled the growth of the global door closers market. The rapidly improving infrastructure, coupled with economic development, rising share of corporate profits, improving lifestyle, and fast-growing construction output, especially in the North America, Europe, and APAC regions, is expected to increase revenue in coming years. Key players in the global door closers market are continuously upgrading their product lines to comply with changing regulations and consumer demands, thereby driving the global door closers market.
Growth in urbanization, increase in construction and renovation activities, and compliance to stringent government policies have driven the global door closers market. There is high demand for innovative door closers such as hydraulic doors, electromechanical doors from consumers. Vendors are focusing on implementing new technologies in their products. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global door closers market across geographies.
Global Door Closers Market: Dynamic
Major players in the market are investing in R&D activities to improvise their product portfolio. Top-notch manufacturers such as Allegion and ASSA ABLOY have introduced closers that meet the recently updated BS8300 standards for low opening forces, CE marking, and abide by fire regulations.
ASSA ABLOY introduced CAM-Motion technology, which combines an integrated damping devices with door closers, thereby allowing the door to close quietly, safely, and securely at a regulated speed. Also, the company launched Close-Motion technology, which enables the door to close silently.
Global Door Closers Market: Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global door closers market by product type, pressure type, operations, end-users, and geography. The global door closers market by product types comprises mechanical and electromechanical. The mechanical segment is gaining popularity and is expected growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Backcheck, closing speed, closing delay, and latching action are the four main functions of mechanical doors.They ensure smooth passage of individuals and can effectively retain heat inside premises, thereby reducing dependency on air conditioners. North America accounted for the largest market for mechanical doors in 2018.
The global door closers market by pressure type is broadly classified into hydraulic and pneumatic segments. Although the hydraulic door closer market is dominating, the market for pneumatic door closer is expected to grow at a faster CAGR than hydraulic closers during the forecast period. The hydraulic segment captured more than half of the global door closers market in 2018. Hydraulic closers are an ideal choice in the commercial sector. They come with a controllable latch system, which is used as a security lock to close the door. Hydraulic closers generally use a special hydraulic fluid or a lightweight oil. Since the liquid cannot be compressed, it contains a powerful spring to protect against the powerful wind and allow smooth operations of heavy doors. They also provide a uniform closing speed, thereby preventing the bouncing of the door just before it latches. North America dominated the hydraulic door closers market with market share of 39% in 2018.
The global door closers market by operation types is classified into overhead, floor spring, and integrated. All these types can be installed on aluminum, wooden, or glass doors. They are versatile and offer high durability. The overhead door closers segment dominates the market due to the wide usage in the commercial sector. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Further, they are classified into three variants - regular arm, top jam, and parallel arm.
The global door closers market by end-user can be classified into commercial and residential. The commercial segment dominates the global door closers market due to the rise of modern commercial construction worldwide. The rapid growth in commercial real estate market has boosted the global door closers market. The US, Canada, China, Brazil, Germany, the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore are a few major markets for commercial property construction.
Key Vendor Analysis
The global door closers market is highly competitive with the presence of several public and private companies. These vendors are competing on multiple parameters such as product design, quality, reliability, support services, and pricing. Rapid technological advancements are adversely impacting market vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations. The report profiles leading players in the market and provides a complete value chain analysis of the market.
Major Vendors:
- ASSA ABLOY
- Dormakaba
- Allegion
- Geze GMBH
- Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)
