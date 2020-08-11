Global Double Sided Tapes Industry
Global Double Sided Tapes Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2027
Aug 11, 2020, 12:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Double Sided Tapes estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899378/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Double Sided Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Silicone Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Adchem Corporation
- Adere Produtos Auto Adesivo Ltda.
- Advance Tapes International Ltd.
- Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Arkema Group
- ATP adhesive systems AG
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- CCT Tapes
- Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG
- Gergonne Industrie
- Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.
- Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- Lintec Corporation
- Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
- MACtac LLC
- Nichiban Co. Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- Scapa Group PLC
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC.
- Tape-Rite Co. Inc.
- Tesa SE
- Toyochem Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899378/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Double Sided Tape Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Double Sided Tapes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Double Sided Tapes Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Acrylic (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Acrylic (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Rubber (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Rubber (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Rubber (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Silicone (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Silicone (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Silicone (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Solvent (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Solvent (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Solvent (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Water (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Water (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Water (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hot Melt (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hot Melt (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Hot Melt (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Foam (Backing Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Foam (Backing Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Foam (Backing Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Film (Backing Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Film (Backing Material) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Film (Backing Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Paper (Backing Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Paper (Backing Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Paper (Backing Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Paper & Print (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Paper & Print (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Paper & Print (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Double Sided Tape Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: United States Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Double Sided Tapes Market in the United States by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: United States Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Double Sided Tapes Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: United States Double Sided Tapes Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: United States Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Double Sided Tapes Market in the United States by
Backing Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 60: United States Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: United States Double Sided Tapes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Double Sided Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 63: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Double Sided Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Double Sided Tapes Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Double Sided Tapes Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review by
Backing Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 72: Double Sided Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Double Sided Tapes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 75: Canadian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 76: Japanese Market for Double Sided Tapes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Double Sided Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Double Sided
Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Double Sided Tapes Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Japanese Double Sided Tapes Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Japanese Market for Double Sided Tapes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Backing Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Double Sided Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Japanese Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Double
Sided Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Japanese Double Sided Tapes Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 88: Chinese Double Sided Tapes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Double Sided Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Chinese Double Sided Tapes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Double Sided Tapes Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Chinese Double Sided Tapes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 96: Chinese Double Sided Tapes Market by Backing
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Double Sided Tapes in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Double Sided Tapes Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Chinese Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Double Sided Tape Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 100: European Double Sided Tapes Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Double Sided Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Double Sided Tapes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Double Sided Tapes Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Double Sided Tapes Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: European Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Double Sided Tapes Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: European Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Double Sided Tapes Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: European Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: European Double Sided Tapes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Double Sided Tapes Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: European Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 115: Double Sided Tapes Market in France by Resin Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: French Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: French Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: French Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Double Sided Tapes Market in France by Backing
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: French Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 123: French Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Double Sided Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 125: French Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: French Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 127: Double Sided Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: German Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: German Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: German Double Sided Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Double Sided Tapes Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: German Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Double Sided Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: German Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 135: German Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Double Sided Tapes Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: German Double Sided Tapes Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 139: Italian Double Sided Tapes Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Double Sided Tapes Market by Resin Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Italian Double Sided Tapes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Double Sided Tapes Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Italian Double Sided Tapes Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 147: Italian Double Sided Tapes Market by Backing
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 148: Italian Demand for Double Sided Tapes in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Double Sided Tapes Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Italian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Double Sided Tapes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Double Sided Tapes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: United Kingdom Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Double
Sided Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Double Sided Tapes Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: United Kingdom Double Sided Tapes Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Double Sided Tapes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Backing
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Double Sided Tapes Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: United Kingdom Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Double Sided Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: United Kingdom Double Sided Tapes Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 163: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Double Sided Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Double Sided Tapes Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Double Sided Tapes Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review by
Backing Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Double Sided Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Double Sided Tapes Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 174: Spanish Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 175: Russian Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Double Sided Tapes Market in Russia by Resin Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Russian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Double Sided Tapes Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Russian Double Sided Tapes Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Russian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Russian Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Double Sided Tapes Market in Russia by Backing
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Russian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Russian Double Sided Tapes Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Double Sided Tapes Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 186: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 187: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 193: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020-2027
Table 194: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Europe Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 199: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 200: Double Sided Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Double Sided Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Double Sided Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Backing
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Double Sided Tapes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 214: Double Sided Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Australian Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Australian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Australian Double Sided Tapes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: Double Sided Tapes Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Australian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Double Sided Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Australian Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 222: Australian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown
by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Double Sided Tapes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Australian Double Sided Tapes Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 226: Indian Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Indian Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review by
Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 228: Double Sided Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 229: Double Sided Tapes Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 230: Double Sided Tapes Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 231: Indian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Indian Double Sided Tapes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Indian Double Sided Tapes Historic Market Review by
Backing Material in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: Double Sided Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 235: Indian Double Sided Tapes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Double Sided Tapes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 237: Indian Double Sided Tapes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 238: Double Sided Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: South Korean Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 240: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Double Sided Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 242: South Korean Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 243: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Double Sided Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Backing
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: South Korean Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material: 2012-2019
Table 246: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Double Sided Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: South Korean Double Sided Tapes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 249: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Double Sided Tapes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Double Sided Tapes Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 254: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Double Sided Tapes:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Double Sided Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Backing Material for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market Share
Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Double Sided Tapes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Rest of Asia-Pacific Double Sided Tapes Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 261: Double Sided Tapes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 262: Latin American Double Sided Tapes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 263: Double Sided Tapes Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Latin American Double Sided Tapes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Latin American Double Sided Tapes Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899378/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker