Global Down Syndrome Foundation Honors Congresswomen Lucille Roybal-Allard and Jaime Herrera Beutler, and Ambassador Caroline Cardenas at Its Annual Acceptability Gala in DC

DENVER, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation announced its annual AcceptAbility Gala will take place virtually on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm ET. GLOBAL will present its prestigious Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award to Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) for their unwavering support for Down syndrome research and medical care, and honor GLOBAL Ambassador Caroline Cardenas.

Key Speakers will include Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK), Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), and Congressman Pete Stauber (R-MN). Other key supports include: Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). See the full list of this year's Gala Congressional Committee here.

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will give an intimate performance, and the event will be capped off with an inspirational set by performances by unified dance troupe RhythmXpress and soloist Robert Wallop.

The Gala brings together policymakers from both sides of the aisle, key scientists from NIH, and the Down syndrome community. The community's support for this inspiring event allows GLOBAL to protect people with Down syndrome from COVID-19; provide world-class care to over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 28 states and 10 countries; and fund over 200 scientists working on Down syndrome research with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. With support from our champions, GLOBAL's advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill has resulted in a quadrupling of the NIH Down syndrome research and medical care budget in the last four years, as well as outreach to over 14,000 families.

The Gala will kick off via a Live Zoom VIP Reception from 7:00pm – 7:30pm ET with a live performance from multi-platinum singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield and short Q&A including Champions in Congress. The VIP reception is available for VIP Ticketholders and Table Sponsors.

From 7:30pm – 8:30pm ET the entertaining, fast-moving virtual program will feature presentations from Congresswomen Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA); Acceptance Speeches from Congresswomen Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA); Keynote from Congressman Pete Stauber (R-MN); Ambassador Caroline Cardenas; Other Congressional Speakers with Self-advocates with Down syndrome; and Musical and Dance Performances.

Down syndrome is the leading cause of developmental delay in the U.S., yet it is often overlooked by the federal government. The Global Down Syndrome Foundation is the lead advocacy non-profit working with self-advocates, congressional champions, and the National Institutes of Health to advance Down syndrome research that will lead to elongation of life and improved quality of life.

For more information visit https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/2021-acceptability-gala/.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 28 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and medical care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 150 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning Down Syndrome WorldTM magazine. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

CONTACT: Anca Elena Call, [email protected], C: (720) 320-3832

SOURCE Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Related Links

www.globaldownsyndrome.org

