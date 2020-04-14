Global DPP-IV Inhibitors Industry
Apr 14, 2020, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPP-IV Inhibitors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. DPP-IV Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, DPP-IV Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591547/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DPP-IV Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$747.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$287.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Outlook for DPP-IV Therapies Remains Moderate Due to CVD Risks
Major DPP-4 Inhibitors on the Market: List of Brand,
Preparation, Manufacturer, Daily Treatment Cost, FDA Approval
Date and Patent Expiration Date
Recent Market Activity
TECOS Results Prove No Link of Januvia with CVD Events;
However, FDA Adds Heart Failure Warning to Label
Management of T2DM with DPP-4 Combination Therapy
FDA Approves Merck?s First SGLT-2 and DPP4 Combination Drug On
Basis of Benefits over DPP-4 Inhibitor Monotherapy
Global Competitor Market Shares
DPP-IV Inhibitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Merck & Co, Inc. (USA)
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: DPP-IV Inhibitors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 14
