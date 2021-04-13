Global Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis
DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drag & Drop App Builder Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global drag & drop app builder software market was valued at US$ 790.39 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,128.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
The presence of developing economies such as India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and Taiwan makes Asia a developing continent. Stable economies and technological advancements support a diversified range of industries and markets in the region. Asia is well known for technological innovations taking place in the countries mentioned above. Rapid developments, owing to technologies; initiatives from governments; and the digitalization of economies are among the factors propelling the region's overall economic growth and driving it from a developing to a developed phase. In addition, the region is characterized by vast industrialization, large population, rise in per capita GDP, and emerging economies.
Further, small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the IT sector are expected to drive the market, mainly due to growing affordability of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, small and medium-sized businesses are looking to save on running costs, as even untrained professionals can build applications cost-effectively with drag & drop app builder software.
Owing to decreasing prices of computer electronics and smartphones, coupled with growing penetration of broadband and wireless internet connection, the region is experiencing a digital revolution. Several industries, such as E-commerce, logistics, and media and entertainment, have witnessed exponential growth over the past 4-5 years. For instance, e-commerce players - such as Alibaba, Amazon, Flipkart, JD.com, and Meituan-Dianping - and many SMEs have been significantly benefited by penetration of the internet. Further, the strong emphasis on digitization by financial, retail, automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages industries across the region is anticipated to fuel the market. Additionally, increasing number of bloggers and SMEs in this region is expected to drive the drag & drop app builder software market in APAC.
Conventional players are deploying cutting-edge technologies and coming up with innovative ideas to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors and to become successful in a long run. Moreover, the drag and drop app building platforms allow developers to create customized apps without coding requirements or with minimal hand coding, thereby helping them to accelerate the development of high-quality products, unlike the conventional life cycle of software development (SDLC). The rapid pace of digital transformation has enabled companies to meet consumer needs quickly.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4c1up?
