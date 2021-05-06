Global Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Rising Prevalence of HAIs, Increasing Risk of Epidemics & Pandemics, & Cost-Effective Maintenance

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2026.



The global drain cleaner market is observing a rapid adoption of enzymatic solutions. Enzymatic solutions are likely to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for enzymatic solutions increases as they contain enzymes producing bacteria such as bacillus that feed on clogs. They are safe and effective for plumbing and septic systems, and they help to breakdown organic materials. Enzymatic drain cleaners are more environment-friendly than chemical solutions. Acid and alkaline drain cleaners have an impact on drainpipes, resulting in leaks and damage.

On the contrary, enzymatic solutions are gentle formulations, non-corrosive for metal pipes, sinks, showers, toilets, and tubs. They are free from harmful toxins that irritate the skin, nose, and eyes. Therefore, they do not require protective gear during application. Hence, the adoption of enzymatic solutions as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to chemical disinfectants is expected to boost the drain cleaner and disinfectant market growth.



Global Drain Cleaner and Disinfectant Market Segmentation



The global drain cleaner and disinfectant market research report includes a detailed segmentation by form, active Ingredients, end-user, packaging, geography. Liquid drain cleaners and disinfectants constituted the highest market share in 2020 and are likely to retain their lead during the forecast period.

The rise in hygiene concerns, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, the increase in residential constructions, the establishment of new businesses, and the expansion of commercial spaces have increased the demand for drain disinfectants across the globe. Implementing proper hygiene and sanitation facilities in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory care centers, and other healthcare settings to prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections is gaining traction, which is further anticipated to boost drain disinfectants' sales.

Powdered drain cleaners, which contain sodium hydroxide, sodium nitrate, and aluminum, are expected to reach a revenue of USD 628 million by 2026. Europe is likely to observe an incremental growth of over USD 52 million by 2026. The region is witnessing high demand from hospitals and healthcare & clinical centers to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Alkaline drain cleaners have high pH, which rapidly breaks down clogs. They effectively remove food, grease, and soap scum from sinks, showers, and tub drains; however, they are not meant for toilets. While these solutions are effective for severe clogs, the drain cleaner market decreases as consumers are shifting toward eco-friendly solutions such as enzymatic solutions, which do not harm the environment and work effectively to clear clogs and blockades.



Bottled packaging is widely preferred for drain cleaners and disinfectants, contributing over 91% to the overall revenue. Most disinfectant solutions contain sulfur and other hazardous chemicals; they are packed in HDPE bottles, chemical and stress-crack resistant. Moreover, HDFE bottles are cost-effective, non-leaching, UV, and chemical resistant, which increases their adoption among manufacturers. Sachets constitute a small component of cleaners and disinfectants packaging. They are used for powdered or granular drain cleaners. They help to unclog blockade in washbasin pipes and sinks. They are best suited to remove the deposits causing blockage and increase the health of sink and drainage pipes. Households prefer sachets as they are convenient, easy-to-use, and highly effective in removing clogs. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for sachet packaging.



Hospitals are among the major end-users of drain cleaners and disinfectants and contributed 42% to the commercial drain cleaner and disinfectant market share in 2020. In healthcare units, the demand for drain cleaners and disinfectants has increased over the years to prevent HAIs. The market is growing at a healthy rate and is likely to grow during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness in hospital premises and the adoption of drain cleaners and disinfectants.

Insights by Geography



Europe accounted for the dominant position in the drain cleaner and disinfectant market, with a share of over 30% in 2020. The presence of prominent market players, better safety awareness with high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share in this region. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the region's major revenue contributors.

The market in Europe will mainly be driven by the increasing treatment-seeking population, increasing aging population, and the growing prevalence of HAIs. Increased awareness and willingness to spend on hygiene products fuel the demand for drain cleaners and disinfectants during the forecast period. Due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand is increasing from hospitals and clinical centers.

Insights by Vendors



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global disinfectant market has become highly competitive. As the world is confronting the COVID-19 virus, the demand for cleaning products has increased exponentially. After the breakout of this disease, consumers increasingly focus on household cleaning products and disinfectant products in houses and drains, which boost major vendors to increase their production capacities.

S.C. Johnson Wax, The Clorox Company, The Comstar International, Reckitt Benckiser, and Proctor & Gamble are the prominent vendors in the market. Major vendors are offering a variety of products, which include acidic, alkaline, and enzymatic solutions. However, they are shifting toward chemical-free solutions, which protect the environment and are safe for humans.

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increase in Number of Hospital Acquired Infections

Increasing Demand Due to Second Wave of Covid-19

Growing Adoption of Enzymatic Drain Cleaners

Increased Demand for Professional Cleaning Services

Growth in Commercial Spaces

Growth Enablers

Rising Prevalence of HAIs Globally

Increasing Risk of Epidemics & Pandemics

Cost-Effective Maintenance

Restraints

Use of Harmful Chemicals in Drain Cleaners

Shift Toward Traditional Methods of Drain Cleaning

Introduction of Innovative Disinfectant Systems

Prominent Vendors

S.C. Johnson Wax

The Clorox Company

The Comstar International LLC

Reckitt Benckiser

Proctor & Gamble

Other Prominent Vendors

Nu-Calgon

Xionlab

Pequa Industries

Harris

Jelmar, LLC

Scotch Corporation

Biokleen

BioSolutions LLC

Theochem Laboratories Inc.

Utility Chemicals Inc.

ZEP Inc.

Roebic Laboratories Inc.

Green Gobbler

Chaucer Solutions

Wiseman Industries Ltd.

Nyco

GAMA Healthcare

Rockwell Labs

Proline Chemical & Plastic

East India Chemical International

Sky Chemicals

Atlas Commodities Pvt Ltd.

Blue Lines Supply Pvt Ltd.

