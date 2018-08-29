Global Dredge Automation Market Report 2018: Focus on Agriculture, Industrial, Restoration, Mining, Waterways, Construction, Environment, Specialty & Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Dredge Automation Market by Segments, by Systems, by Solutions and by Applications : Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the Dredge Automation market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of Dredge Automation solutions; categorized by Segments: Components, Software and Services. Services analyzed in the study include Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, and Maintenance and Support. This Dredge Automation market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from customers, buyers, agencies, and integrators.





Questions answered in the report

What is the current market size of the Dredge Automation market?

What is the estimated market size of Dredge Automation Retrofits in the next 5 years?

What is the revenue opportunity for Dredge Automation market across different types of systems?

What is the market size and opportunity for Dredge Automation solutions across multiple applications?

What are the companies in this space and what do they offer?

Key Topics Covered:





1 DREDGE AUTOMATION: RESEARCH OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY







1.1 Research Design



1.1.1 Research Goals



1.1.2 Research Scope



1.1.3 Research Methodology



1.1.4 Market Assumptions



1.2 Executive Summary



1.3 Market Introduction



1.3.1 Market Definition



1.3.2 Market Segmentation



1.3.3 Market Forces







2 DREDGE AUTOMATION: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS







2.1 Market Overview



2.2 Components



2.3 Software



2.4 Services







3 DREDGE AUTOMATION: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SYSTEMS







3.1 Market Overview



3.2 Control



3.3 Monitoring



3.4 Operations



3.5 Reporting



3.6 Others







4 DREDGE AUTOMATION: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY SOLUTIONS







4.1 Fully Automated Turnkey Solutions



4.2 Automated Retrofit Solutions







5 DREDGE AUTOMATION: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY APPLICATIONS







5.1 Agriculture



5.2 Industrial



5.3 Restoration



5.4 Mining



5.5 Waterways



5.6 Construction



5.7 Environment



5.8 Specialty



5.9 Others







6 DREDGE AUTOMATION: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY REGIONS







7 DREDGE AUTOMATION MARKET PLAYERS AND OFFERINGS





Companies Mentioned

Alewijnse

Aquatics ESI

Damen Group

Diotcon LLC

Dredge Yard B.V.

DSC Dredge

EIVA a/s

Foreshore Technology

Holland Marine Technologies B.V.

Imotec

James Fisher Prolec

Machinefabriek De Hollandsche Yssel

Marotechniek

Mud Cat Dredges (Ellicott Dredges)

Navis Engineering Oy

Nonius Engineering

SAM Electronics GmbH (Wrtsil)

Seatools

TDK Dredging

VOSTA LMG B.V. (ASL Marine)

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3wj7tw/global_dredge?w=5





