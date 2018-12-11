Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market to 2026 - Increasing Benefits of Drip Irrigation Systems and Rising Agricultural Activities in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drip Irrigation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing benefits of drip irrigation systems and rising agricultural activities in emerging economies are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high initial cost of drip irrigation systems is restraining the market. One of the major trends in the market is growing implementation of greenhouse agriculture.

Drip irrigation system also referred as trickle irrigation. It is a system that primarily saves water and nutrients by allowing water to drip gradually to the roots of the plants. Majorly, the aim is to take water directly into the root areas and reduce evaporation. In addition, these systems distribute the water through a network of pipes, valves, emitters and tubing. Agricultural systems have been highlighting the need for irrigation systems due to the rising pressure on water conservation. It is mainly chosen by the farmers across the country over surface irrigation, owing to wastage of water during evaporation.

By Application, Agriculture segment is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period. Agriculture is the nurturing of land and plants to provide food, fiber etc., to sustain and enhance life. In addition, it is used more efficiently through drip irrigation systems. Modern irrigation is one of the technological developments in agriculture that has substantial impact on water productivity.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the significant market share over forecast period due to rising demand of global drip irrigation system from various applications in emerging economies, such as India, China, and South Korea is probable to preserve its dominance. China will have the fastest growth due to its growing adoption of advanced agricultural practices and technologies.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3 Turf & Ornamentals

5.4 Cereals & Pulses

5.5 Oilseeds

5.6 Other Crop Types



6 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pressure Regulators

6.3 Valves

6.4 Emitters

6.5 Drippers

6.6 Filters

6.6.1 Hydro-cyclone or Centrifugal Filters

6.6.2 Media Filters

6.6.3 Screen Filters

6.7 Tube Lines

6.7.1 Main Line

6.7.1.1 High Density Polyethelene

6.7.1.2 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

6.7.2 Sub Main Line

6.7.2.1 Low Density Polyethelene

6.7.3 Other Tube Lines

6.8 Backflow Preventers

6.9 Fittings

6.10 Laterals

6.11 Vaccum Breakers

6.12 Water Meters

6.13 Fertilizer Tanks

6.14 Other Components



7 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Landscape

7.3 Greenhouses & Nurseries

7.4 Agriculture

7.5 Gardens (Public & Residential)

7.6 Farming

7.6.1 Large-Scale Farming

7.6.2 Small-Scale Farming

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Dripper Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Online drip irrigation systems

8.2.1 Non Pressure Compensating

8.2.2 Pressure Compensating

8.2.3 Other Online drip irrigation systems

8.3 Inline drip irrigation systems



9 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Netafim limited

11.2 Jain Irrigation System Limited

11.3 Lindsay Corporation

11.4 The Toro Company

11.5 EPC Industries Limited

11.6 Driptech Incorporated

11.7 Microjet Irrigation Systems

11.8 Rain Bird Corporation

11.9 Rivulus Irrigation

11.10 Valmont Industries

11.11 Hunter Industries, Inc.

11.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

11.13 T-L Irrigation Company (U.S)

11.14 Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tt5w98/global_drip?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

