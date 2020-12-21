Global Drive By Wire Market (2020 to 2025) - Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drive By Wire Market by Application(Brake, Park, Shift, Steer, Throttle), Sensor (Brake Pedal, Throttle Position & Pedal, Park, Gearshift, Handwheel, Pinion),Vehicle (On & Off-Highway, BEV,PHEV,FCEV, Autonomous),Component & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drive by wire market is projected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 24.0 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The primary reason for the growth is driven by the increasing number of mandates from governments to control vehicle emissions, vehicle weight reduction and the demand for premium cars globally. However, the major factor restraining the growth of the drive by wire market is the high incremental cost, risk of failure in electronics, and lack of public acceptance.

Parking pawl is expected to remain the fastest market in drive by wire component market

Parking pawl is gaining popularity due to the advanced technical benefits offered by the application. It is installed in the automatic transmission system of the vehicle for locking the transmission to park a vehicle. Parking pawl is mainly used in automatic transmissions and offers reduced traction energy losses and better traction control. Therefore,as automatic transmissions adoption in vehicles is growing rapidly, parking pawl is expected to gain huge popularity. North America is the leading market for parking pawls. Since the majority of the cars in North America are equipped with drive by wire systems, penetration of parking pawl is already high.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the whole automotive supply chain on a global scale in the first 6-7 months of 2020. The pandemic has presented an uncertain recovery timeline for the automotive industry due to lockdown implementation and shutdown of manufacturing facilities in various parts of the world. The automotive industry is facing four major challenges amid COVID-19 - limited supply of vehicle parts, drop in new vehicle sales, the shutdown of production facilities, and decline in working capital. As the drive by wire market is dependent on vehicle production, this market is expected to be impacted due to this outbreak.

Agriculture Tractor expected to remain the largest in off-highway vehicle type market

Agriculture tractor manufacturers are constantly innovating and looking to go one step further with their technological advancements. An integral design change to achieve these innovations is switching from a mechanical system to a drive by wire system. Major tractor manufacturers working toward autonomous drive by wire systems are AGCO, John Deere, and New Holland. Most importantly, the development of autonomous tractors and intelligent technologies provides a good growth avenue for the drive by wire market. Autonomous tractors are advanced and fully equipped with drive by wire applications to offer more autonomy for precision agriculture. The increasing developments toward self-driven or autonomous tractors will drive the demand for drive by wire systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the drive by wire market during the forecast period. Customers in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly demanding advanced technologies such as automatic and automated manual transmission in mid-size and economy class vehicles. Advanced drive by wire technologies such as shift-by-wire, park-by-wire, and throttle-by-wire are thus deployed in these vehicle classes. As Asian countries plan to standardize emission norms and use an increasing number of EVs in the future, drive by wire systems are likely to gain traction. Also, considering the growing sales of electric vehicles, particularly in China, the drive by wire market is expected to witness a significant growth.

