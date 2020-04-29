Global Drone Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27.1%. On-Demand, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, On-Demand will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798415/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$268 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$401.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Demand will reach a market size of US$344.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AeroVironment, Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Airware

Delta Drone

DroneDeploy, Inc.

Esri

Huvrdata LLC

Kespry Inc.

Optelos

Pix4D S.A

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sentera, Inc.

Viatechnik, LLC.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798415/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Drones

Drone Analytics: A Prelude

Robust Growth Projected for Drone Analytics Market

US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors

Number of Drones (in ?000s) in the US for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drone Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Versatile and Multifaceted Functionality of Drones Creates

Strong Business Case for Drone Analytics Market

Fast Evolving Role and Image of Drones in Commercial

Applications Underpins Revenue Growth

Drone Analytics Comes to Fore to Optimize Operations in Mining

and Quarrying Facilities

High Growth Opportunities for Drone Analytics in Agriculture

Sector

Construction Industry Emerges as Niche Area for Drone Analytics

Drone Analytics Steps In to Resolve Critical Data Requirements

of Oil & Gas Industry

Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology

Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Analytics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Drone Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Drone Analytics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Drone Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: On-Demand (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: On-Demand (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: On-Demand (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: End to End Solutions (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: End to End Solutions (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: End to End Solutions (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Point Solutions (Solution) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Point Solutions (Solution) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Point Solutions (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Agriculture & Forestry (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Agriculture & Forestry (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Agriculture & Forestry (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Construction (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Construction (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Mining & Quarrying (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Mining & Quarrying (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Mining & Quarrying (End-Use Industry) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Drone Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: Drone Analytics Market in US$ Thousand in the United

States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 32: United States Drone Analytics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Drone Analytics Market in the United States by

Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Drone Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Drone Analytics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Drone Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 41: Drone Analytics Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Drone Analytics Historic Market Review by

Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Drone Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Drone Analytics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone

Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Drone Analytics Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Drone Analytics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Drone Analytics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Drone Analytics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone

Analytics in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Drone Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 57: Drone Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Drone Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Chinese Drone Analytics Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Drone Analytics Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Drone Analytics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Drone Analytics Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Drone Analytics in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Drone Analytics Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Drone Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Drone Analytics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Drone Analytics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Drone Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Drone Analytics Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 71: European Drone Analytics Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Drone Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: European Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 74: Drone Analytics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Drone Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 77: Drone Analytics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: French Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Drone Analytics Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Drone Analytics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Drone Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Drone Analytics Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 88: German Drone Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Drone Analytics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: German Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Drone Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Drone Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Drone Analytics Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 96: Drone Analytics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Drone Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Italian Drone Analytics Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Drone Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Drone Analytics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Drone Analytics Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Drone Analytics in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Drone Analytics Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone

Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 107: Drone Analytics Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Drone Analytics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Drone Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Drone Analytics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Drone Analytics in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Drone Analytics Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 114: Drone Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 119: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 122: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Drone Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Drone Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Drone Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 134: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of World Drone Analytics Historic Market Review

by Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 138: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AEROVIRONMENT

AGRIBOTIX LLC

AIRWARE

DELTA DRONE

DRONEDEPLOY, INC.

ESRI, INC.

HUVRDATA

KESPRY INC.

OPTELOS

PIX4D S.A

PRECISIONHAWK INC.

SENTERA

VIATECHNIK

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798415/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

