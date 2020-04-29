Global Drone Analytics Industry
Apr 29, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 27.1%. On-Demand, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, On-Demand will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 30.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$268 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$401.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Demand will reach a market size of US$344.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Drones
Drone Analytics: A Prelude
Robust Growth Projected for Drone Analytics Market
US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors
Number of Drones (in ?000s) in the US for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drone Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Versatile and Multifaceted Functionality of Drones Creates
Strong Business Case for Drone Analytics Market
Fast Evolving Role and Image of Drones in Commercial
Applications Underpins Revenue Growth
Drone Analytics Comes to Fore to Optimize Operations in Mining
and Quarrying Facilities
High Growth Opportunities for Drone Analytics in Agriculture
Sector
Construction Industry Emerges as Niche Area for Drone Analytics
Drone Analytics Steps In to Resolve Critical Data Requirements
of Oil & Gas Industry
Safety and Security Issues Associated with Drone Technology
Curtail Wider Adoption of Drone Analytics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drone Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Drone Analytics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Drone Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: On-Demand (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: On-Demand (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: On-Demand (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: End to End Solutions (Solution) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: End to End Solutions (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: End to End Solutions (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Point Solutions (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Point Solutions (Solution) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Point Solutions (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Agriculture & Forestry (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Agriculture & Forestry (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Agriculture & Forestry (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Construction (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Construction (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Mining & Quarrying (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Mining & Quarrying (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Mining & Quarrying (End-Use Industry) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drone Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: Drone Analytics Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 32: United States Drone Analytics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Drone Analytics Market in the United States by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Drone Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Drone Analytics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Drone Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 41: Drone Analytics Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Drone Analytics Historic Market Review by
Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Drone Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Drone Analytics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone
Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 50: Drone Analytics Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Drone Analytics Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Drone Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Drone Analytics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone
Analytics in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Drone Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 57: Drone Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Drone Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Chinese Drone Analytics Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Drone Analytics Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Drone Analytics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Drone Analytics Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Drone Analytics in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Drone Analytics Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drone Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Drone Analytics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Drone Analytics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Drone Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Drone Analytics Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 71: European Drone Analytics Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Drone Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: European Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 74: Drone Analytics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Drone Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 77: Drone Analytics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: French Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 80: French Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Drone Analytics Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Drone Analytics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Drone Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Drone Analytics Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 88: German Drone Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Drone Analytics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: German Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Drone Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Drone Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Drone Analytics Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 96: Drone Analytics Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Drone Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 98: Italian Drone Analytics Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Drone Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Drone Analytics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Drone Analytics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Drone Analytics Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Drone Analytics in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Drone Analytics Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone
Analytics Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 107: Drone Analytics Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Drone Analytics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Drone Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Drone Analytics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Drone Analytics in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Drone Analytics Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 114: Drone Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 119: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 122: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Drone Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Drone Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Drone Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 134: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Drone Analytics Historic Market Review
by Solution in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 138: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: Drone Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Drone Analytics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
