Global Drone Data Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global drone data services market reached a value of US$ 1.18 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.27 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 36.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Drone data services include the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for collecting digital data via aerial surveys. They rely on drones embedded with downward-facing sensors, such as red, green, and blue (RGB) cameras and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) payloads, for gathering images of ground from different angles and creating geo-referenced orthomosaics and 3D models of the area. As they offer high-quality, accurate, and cost-effective data, drone data services are finding applications in agriculture, oil and gas, mining, media and entertainment (M&E), insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare, and transportation industries worldwide.



At present, there is a rise in the utilization of drone data services in the construction industry to perform cadastral and corridor surveying, volumetric calculations of land, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and automated mapping. This, along with the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled optical sensors in security and law enforcement to enhance public safety and risk mitigation, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, the increasing usage of drone data services in agriculture for obtaining information on hydrography, topography, soil type, and land development is positively influencing the market. In addition, there are various technological advancements in the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based storage to upload, share, store, and process aerial images, which is bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization is leading to high traffic congestion and air pollution across the globe. As a result, key market players are extensively investing in research and developments (R&D) activities to develop autonomous drones for intracity transportation, which is projected to propel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 4DMapper, Aerialair, Autodesk Inc., Cyberhawk, DroneDeploy, GeoCue Group Inc., Ninox Robotics Pty Ltd., Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk, Sentera, Skycatch Inc. and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global drone data services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global drone data services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global drone data services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

