Global Drone Sensor Industry
Apr 29, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.3%. Fixed Wing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$470 Million by the year 2025, Fixed Wing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$44.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$38.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Wing will reach a market size of US$20.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$232 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aerotenna
- ams AG
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- KVH Industries, Inc.
- LeddarTech Inc.
- LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems
- QuestUAV Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- SBG Systems
- Sensirion AG
- Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation
- Sparton Navigation and Exploration
- Swift Navigation
- Systron Donner Inertial
- Tdk Invensense
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Trimble, Inc.
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
- Yost Labs
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Drones
Sensors: Most Vital Components of Drones
Robust Growth on the Cards for Drone Sensors Market
US and Europe: Primary Revenue Contributors
Number of Drones (in ?000s) in the US for the Years 2019 and 2025
China Emerges as Fastest Growing Regional Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drone Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fast Evolving Use Case of Drones in Military and Commercial
Applications Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Drone
Sensors Market
Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by End-Use
Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025
Northbound Trajectory in Military Drone Spending Enhances
Market Prospects
Noteworthy Military Drone Models
World Military UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Country/
Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
World Military UAV Production (in Units) by Country/Region for
the Years 2019 and 2025
High-Growth Opportunities in Commercial Drone Domain
Noteworthy Commercial & Professional Drone Models
Inertial Navigation of Drones Made Effective with Best-in-Class
Inertial Sensors
Advanced Sensors Come to Fore to Enable High-Resolution Drone
Imaging
LiDAR Sensors Make Massive Amendments to Drone Imagery
Sensor-Driven Standalone Drone Cameras Seek Opportunities
Fit-for-Purpose Magnetic Sensors Reinforce Flight Control
Mechanism in Drones
Safety and Security Concerns Associated with Drone Technology:
Key Market Deterrent
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Drone Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Drone Sensor Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Fixed Wing (Platform) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Fixed Wing (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Hybrid (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Hybrid (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: VTOL (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: VTOL (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Drone Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: Drone Sensor Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 10: United States Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 11: Drone Sensor Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 12: Canadian Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone Sensor
Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 14: Japanese Drone Sensor Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 15: Drone Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in China
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 16: Drone Sensor Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Drone Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Drone Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Drone Sensor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: European Drone Sensor Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 20: Drone Sensor Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 21: French Drone Sensor Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 22: French Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 23: German Drone Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 24: German Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 25: Drone Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 26: Drone Sensor Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone
Sensor Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 28: United Kingdom Drone Sensor Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 29: Drone Sensor Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 30: Spanish Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 31: Drone Sensor Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 32: Russian Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Drone Sensor Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 34: Drone Sensor Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Drone Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Drone Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Drone Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Drone Sensor Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 39: Australian Drone Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 40: Australian Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 41: Drone Sensor Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 42: Indian Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 43: Drone Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Drone Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Drone Sensor Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drone Sensor Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 47: Latin American Drone Sensor Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 48: Latin American Drone Sensor Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Drone Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 50: Drone Sensor Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 51: Argentinean Drone Sensor Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 52: Drone Sensor Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019 and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 53: Brazilian Drone Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 54: Brazilian Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 55: Mexican Drone Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: Mexican Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 57: Drone Sensor Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin
America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Latin America Drone Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 59: The Middle East Drone Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: The Middle East Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 61: The Middle East Drone Sensor Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 62: The Middle East Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 63: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone Sensor
Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 64: Iranian Drone Sensor Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 65: Israeli Drone Sensor Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 66: Drone Sensor Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Platform for 2019 and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 67: Drone Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 68: Drone Sensor Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 69: Drone Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Drone Sensor Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 71: Rest of Middle East Drone Sensor Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Middle East Drone Sensor Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 73: Drone Sensor Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by
Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: African Drone Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AEROTENNA
BOSCH SENSORTEC GMBH
FLIR SYSTEMS
KVH INDUSTRIES
LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS
LEDDARTECH
QUESTUAV LTD.
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SBG SYSTEMS
SENSIRION AG
SONY SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTION CORPORATION
SPARTON NAVIGATION AND EXPLORATION
SWIFT NAVIGATION
SYSTRON DONNER INERTIAL
TDK INVENSENSE
TRIMBLE
UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC.
YOST LABS
AMS AG
3D ROBOTICS, INC.
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
AIRBUS AMERICAS
AIROBOTICS LTD.
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
ATI INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
AUTOMATION PRODUCTS GROUP, INC. (APG)
ECA GROUP
EHANG, INC.
EPSON AMERICA, INC.
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
IFM EFECTOR, INC.
INERTIAL LABS
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INSITU, INC.
INTEL CORPORATION
KEMET CORPORATION
KIONIX, INC.
LEICA GEOSYSTEMS AG
LEPTRON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS
LORD CORPORATION
MICASENSE, INC.
MICROPILOT INC.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
NOVADEM
NVIDIA CORPORATION
OMRON CORPORATION
PARROT DRONES, SAS
PHOENIX LIDAR SYSTEMS, INC.
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
PRECISIONHAWK, INC.
REAR VIEW SAFETY
RIEGL LASER MEASUREMENT SYSTEM GMBH
ROHM CO., LTD.
SCI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
SENTERA, INC.
SICK AG
SZ DJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
TDK CORPORATION
TELEDYNE OPTECH, INC.
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
TEXTRON SYSTEMS CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
