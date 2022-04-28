Global Drones as a Service Market Analysis Report 2022: DaaS for Scientific Research Solutions will Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027 with Intelligent Drones in Agriculture Accounting for $1.7 Billion

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drones as a Service Market by Applications and Leading Industries with Global, Regional and Country Forecasts 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis for the Drones-as-a-Service market including applications and services targeted to different use cases. The report evaluates solutions for leading industry verticals such as agricultural technology.



Solution areas evaluated include surveillance and monitoring, surveying and mapping, maintenance and inspection, filming and photography, package delivery, and scientific research. The report includes forecasts by solution and industry verticals from 2022 through 2027.

Cloud computing is based on the notion that computing does not need to be located at the customer premise, nor does it have to be in any particular location. In fact, the entire analog of computing in the cloud is that computational capabilities may reside in the ether so-to-speak, accessed when needed.



This has led to much greater computing asset utilization and therefore optimization of capital expenditures for those investing in computing assets and scalable operational expenses for computing customers. Cloud computing business models have led to the "as a service" delivery model, which has proven to be a highly flexible and scalable method for introducing and growing computational needs for enterprises.



This "as a service" paradigm is transforming robotics, allowing automation as a service to become a widely available service option as opposed to purchasing a robot as a product. In particular, we see the combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies transforming enterprise operations in a manner in which robotics on demand is a viable business model.



This model is spreading to virtually every use case, application, and solution in nearly every industry. Drones are no exception as we see Drones-as-a-Service picking up substantial momentum as an outsourced option for improving the operational efficiency of many industries. For example, package delivery is anticipated to be a key market, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is not a short-term phenomenon as certain leading industries, such as AgriTech, will be large investment areas for UAVs. IoT in agriculture will increasingly integrate robots, drones, remote sensors, and computer imaging, combined with continuously progressing machine learning and analytical tools for monitoring crops, surveying, and mapping the fields and provide. Drones armed with sensors and cameras are used for imaging, mapping, and surveying smart farms.



Mapping farms using aerial drones and terrestrial robots is rapidly becoming table-stakes for connected agriculture. Agribusiness operations are also deploying UAVs to obtain real-time data regarding many aspects of farming operations. This will be a combination of aerial and land perspectives/images captured using multi-spectrum cameras and sensors installed on agricultural drones/robots.

Select Research Findings:

Drones as a service for scientific research solutions will reach $9.3 billion by 2027

by 2027 Intelligent drones in agriculture will represent a $1.7 billion market opportunity by 2027

market opportunity by 2027 High potential industry verticals include construction, insurance, aerospace and real estate

Surveillance and mapping remain largest opportunities with maintenance and inspection rapidly gaining ground as high ROI solutions

Developing countries are fastest growing for many solutions due largely to substantial cost avoidance for expensive professional services

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Drone Overview

2.2 Drone Use Cases and Value

2.3 Drone Technologies



3.0 Drone Applications in Industry Verticals

3.1 Package Delivery

3.2 Imaging

3.3 Security

3.4 Search and Rescue

3.5 Fire Fighting

3.6 Military/Defense



4.0 Drone Company Analysis

