Global Drones Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

Global Drones Market By Type (VTOL/Rotary, Fixed Wing, etc), By Segment (Consumer, Commercial & Military), By Application (Aerial Photography, Agriculture, Industrial Inspection, etc), By Payload, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023



According to "Global Drones Market By Type, By Segment, By Application, By Payload, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" drones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2023, on the back of increasing use of drones in commercial and military applications as well as in surveillance activities.Moreover, technological advancements in commercial drones and rising use of drones for aerial remote sensing is further fuelling growth in the global drone market.



Additionally, formulation of regulatory policies for optimal utilization of drones along with increasing awareness about UAVs is further expected to positively influence global drones market in the coming years. Some of the top players in global drones market include SZ Dajiang Innovations Technology Co., Ltd, 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Parrot S.A., Yuneec International Co. Ltd, General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing, and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.



"Global Drones Market By Type, By Segment, By Application, By Payload, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" discusses the following aspects of drone market globally:

•Drone Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (VTOL/Rotary, Fixed Wing, etc), By Segment (Consumer, Commercial & Military), By Application (Aerial Photography, Agriculture, Industrial Inspection, etc), By Payload, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with drone distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



