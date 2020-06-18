Global Drones Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Defense Budgets of Major Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Target Drones Market by End-use Sector (Defense, Commercial), End Use (Aerial Targets, Ground Targets, Marine Targets), Application, Mode of Operation, Payload Capacity, Build, Target Type, Engine Type, Speed, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The target drones market is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Increased R&D investment and better funding for military training programs are key factors driving the growth of the target drones market. However, the lack of sustainable power sources to improve the endurance of drones is limiting the overall adoption of target drones.



Based on end-use, aerial target drones segment is projected to drive the target drones market by 2025



Based on end-use, the aerial targets segment is projected to lead the target drones market by 2025 due to its wide acceptance across the world in military training. Aerial targets include all unmanned aerial target vehicles; about 80% of target drones acquired by armed forces worldwide fall under this category. Jet engines, as well as internal combustion engines, are used in aerial target drones. Target drones powered by jet engines have high speed and exceptional maneuvering capabilities. Those powered by internal combustion engines are cost-effective with a restricted scope of usage.



Based on end-use sector, the defense segment is projected to lead the target drones market over the forecast period



Target drones are used by military forces worldwide to perform various defense-related tasks due to their extreme endurance capabilities and potential for high-altitude threat simulation. Target drones offer the best solution for all aspects of threat simulation, such as realism, cost, and operational effectiveness, which, in turn, improve overall training effectiveness.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020 North America is projected to hold the lion's share in the target drones market. The US Air Force is the largest consumer of aerial targets. Currently, the US Air Force is converting retired F-16s to unmanned target vehicle QF-16s. Increasing R&D and venture capitalist activities in the field of drones are also aiding the growth of the target drones market in the US.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Target Drones Market

4.2 Target Drones Market, by Build

4.3 Target Drones Market, by Application

4.4 Target Drones Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Enhanced Military Training

5.2.1.2 Advantages of Target Drones Over Manned Target Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled and Trained Personnel

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Full-Scale Conversion of Target Drones for Simulation of a War Scenario

5.2.3.2 Growing Defense Budgets of Major Economies

5.2.3.3 Demand for Target Drones for Homeland Security Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Sustainable Power Sources to Improve Endurance of Drones

5.2.4.2 Effect of Covid-19 on Supply Chain and Business Development Programs

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Map



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Technology Vendors

6.3 Maturity Map of Target Drones

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Scoring Systems

6.4.2 Converted Drones

6.4.3 Electronic Countermeasures

6.4.4 Chaff Dispensers

6.4.5 Flare Dispensers

6.4.6 Recovery Systems

6.5 Innovation and Patent Registrations



7 Target Drones Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed Wing

7.2.1 Drones

7.2.1.1 Growing Demand to Simulate Enemy Threats Expected to Drive Growth of the Drones Segment

7.2.2 Cruise Targets

7.2.2.1 Demand for Cruise Targets With High Speed Expected to Surge

7.2.2.2 Low Speed

7.2.2.3 Subsonic

7.2.2.4 Supersonic

7.3 Rotary Wing



8 Target Drones Market, by End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerial Targets

8.2.1 Increasing Procurement by Armed Forces Drives Aerial Targets Segment

8.3 Ground Targets

8.3.1 Use in Air & Ground Crew Training Drives Growth of Ground Targets Segment

8.4 Marine Targets

8.4.1 Growing Naval Defense Sector Drives Demand for Marine Target Drones

8.4.2 Underwater Targets

8.4.2.1 Preference for Low-Cost Alternatives to Submarines in Asw Training Fuels Market Growth of Underwater Targets

8.4.3 Sea Surface Targets

8.4.3.1 Increasing Naval Gunnery Training and Weapons Testing Drives Growth of Sea Surface Targets Segment



9 Target Drones Market, by End-Use Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Defense

9.2.1 Military

9.2.1.1 Wide-Scale Use of Target Drones by Armed Forces for Training Drives Growth of Military Segment

9.2.2 Homeland Security

9.2.2.1 Application of Target Drones for Surveillance and Police Training Expected to Drive Growth of Homeland Security Segment

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Investment by Public and Private Sectors Will Spur Demand for Target Drones in Commercial Sector



10 Target Drones Market, by Target Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Full-Scale Targets

10.2.1 Conversion of Retired Fighter Aircraft into Target Drones Drives Growth of Full-Scale Segment

10.3 Subscale Targets

10.3.1 Wide Application Areas Drive Demand for Subscale Target Drones

10.4 Free-Flying Targets

10.4.1 Demand for Low-Cost Aerial Targets Stimulates Growth of Free-Flying Segment

10.5 Towing Targets

10.5.1 Increase in Tracking & Firing Practice Drives Demand for Towing Target Drones

10.6 Sporting Targets

10.6.1 Increasing Number of Target Shooting Sports Drive Growth of this Segment



11 Target Drones Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Combat Training

11.2.1 Wide-Scale Adoption of Target Drones by Defense Forces Expected to Drive Use in Combat Training

11.3 Target & Decoy

11.3.1 Advancements in Threat Simulation Technology Fuel Growth of Target & Decoy Segment

11.4 Reconnaissance

11.4.1 Growing Capabilities of Target Drones Stimulate Their Adoption for Reconnaissance Applications

11.5 Target Identification

11.5.1 Growing Adoption of Unmanned Systems for Target Identification Expected to Drive the Segment

11.6 Target Acquisition

11.6.1 Advancements in Sensory Display Format Stimulates Demand for Target Acquisition Applications



12 Target Drones Market, by Engine Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Jet Engines

12.2.1 Benefits of Jet Engines Over Other Propulsion Systems Expected to Drive Market

12.3 Internal Combustion (Ic) Engines

12.3.1 Use of Ic Engines in Lightweight Target Drones Expected to Surge Demand

12.4 Others

12.4.1 Efforts to Develop Alternative Propulsion Systems Drive Market Growth



13 Target Drones Market, by Build

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Newbuild

13.2.1 Limited Defense Budget Allocation in Emerging Economies Drives Demand for Newbuild Target Drones

13.3 Converted

13.3.1 Increasing Conversion of Retired Fighter Aircraft into Target Drones Expected to Drive Segment Growth



14 Target Drones Market, by Speed

14.1 Introduction

14.2 High (> 250 Mps)

14.2.1 Need to Replicate Threats in Military Practices Drives Demand for High-Speed Target Drones

14.3 Low (<_50 />14.3.1 Low Cost Availability Expected to Drive Demand for Low-Speed Target Drones



15 Target Drones Market, by Payload Capacity

15.1 Introduction

15.2 High (>40 Kg)

15.2.1 Use of Target Drones for Critical Defense Applications Drives Demand for High Payload Capacity

15.3 Medium (20 Kg to 40 Kg)

15.3.1 Increasing Need for Drones to Perform Additional Functions Drives Demand for Medium Payload Capacity

15.4 Low (<_0 />15.4.1 Use in Basic Applications Such as Combat Training Propels Demand for Low Payload Target Drones



16 Target Drones Market, by Mode of Operation

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Autonomous

16.2.1 Advancements in Sensor Technology Drive Autonomous Drone Adoption Across the Globe

16.3 Remotely Piloted

16.3.1 Growing Need for Better Control of Drones Fuels Demand for Remotely Piloted Options

16.4 Optionally Piloted

16.4.1 Increasing Use of Target Drones in Reconnaissance Drives Optionally Piloted Segment



17 Target Drones Market, by Region

17.1 Introduction

17.2 North America

17.3 Europe

17.4 Asia-Pacific

17.5 Middle East & North Africa

17.6 Rest of the World (Row)



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Introduction

18.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

18.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

18.2.1 Visionary Leaders

18.2.2 Innovators

18.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

18.2.4 Emerging Companies

18.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

18.4 Competitive Scenario

18.4.1 New Product Launches

18.4.2 Contracts

18.4.3 Other Strategies



19 Company Profiles

19.1 The Boeing Company

19.2 Qinetiq Group plc

19.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

19.4 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

19.5 Airbus Group

19.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

19.7 Leonardo S.P.A.

19.8 BSK Defense S.A.

19.9 Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd.

19.10 Saab Ab

19.11 Aerotargets International, LLC

19.12 L3 Asv

19.13 Bae Systems

19.14 Raytheon

19.15 General Dynamics Corporation

19.16 Almaz-Antey

19.17 Thales

19.18 Embention

19.19 Griffon Aerospace

19.20 Denel Dynamics



