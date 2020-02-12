Global Drug Abuse Testing Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Drug Abuse Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Analyzers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$54 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Analyzers will reach a market size of US$89.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$537.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Drugs of Abuse - A Review

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drug Abuse Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

