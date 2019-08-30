Global Drug Abuse Testing Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025: Opportunities in Development of Novel Drug Screening Tests

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Services, Sample Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug abuse testing market was valued at $6,244 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,833 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Drug abuse test is a technique used to determine an individuals scope and degree of drug abuse/alcohol consumption. The test is usually performed for drugs of abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, PCP, opioids (narcotics), and others. Overuse of prescribed & illicit drugs is the major driver for the drug abuse testing market.

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

Key Findings of the Drug Abuse Testing Market:

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the global drug abuse testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Based on sample type, the hair sample is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end user, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global drug abuse testing market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America .

. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to increase in healthcare investments by manufacturers and surge in R&D expenditure for the development of more precise and accurate drug abuse testing devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in awareness regarding the use of drug abuse tests devices by the employers and law enforcement agencies.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for the stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Stringent government regulations regarding drug abuse

3.5.1.2. Rise in awareness against drug abuse

3.5.1.3. Development of novel drug testing equipment

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Consideration of drug abuse testing as a violation of rights

3.5.2.2. Possible manipulation of drug screening tests

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of novel drug screening tests



CHAPTER 4: DRUG ABUSE TESTING MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Analyzers

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Immunoassay analyzers

4.2.5. Chromatography analyzers

4.2.6. Breath analyzers

4.3. Rapid Testing Devices

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Urine testing devices

4.3.5. Oral fluid testing devices

4.4. Consumables

4.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market analysis, by country

4.4.2.1. Assay kits

4.4.2.2. Sample collection cups

4.4.2.3. Calibrators and controls

4.4.2.4. Others

4.4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.5. Laboratory Services



CHAPTER 5: DRUG ABUSE TESTING MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Urine

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.2.3. Oral Fluid

5.2.4. Market analysis, by country

5.2.5. Breath

5.2.6. Market analysis, by country

5.2.7. Hair

5.2.8. Market analysis, by country

5.2.9. Other Samples



CHAPTER 6: DRUG ABUSE TESTING MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Workplaces and Schools

6.3. Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

6.4. Research laboratories

6.5. Hospitals



CHAPTER 7: DRUG ABUSE TESTING MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key trends and opportunities



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8.3. Danaher Corporation

8.4. Drgerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

8.5. Express Diagnostics International Inc.

8.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech Inc.)

8.7. Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

8.8. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

8.9. Siemens Ag

8.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yntge6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

