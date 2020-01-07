Global Drug Delivery Industry Report 2019: Analysis on Injection Devices - Discussion of Products, Current/Forecast Markets, Competitors, and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery: Injection Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite its relative invasiveness and technological maturity, instrument-based injection of pharmaceutical preparations is regarded as one of the most accurate, effective, reliable, and reproducible methods of therapeutic drug and fluid delivery. Combined sales of injection devices (including syringes and vascular access devices, or VADs) were estimated at $4.8bn, with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly half of sales.



Over the forecast period, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, with safety syringes experiencing near double-digit growth and standard syringe sales declining at nearly 6%.

The largest driver of the injection devices market is legislative changes requiring the use of safety devices to help prevent needlestick injury. Other growth factors include an increase in the number of outpatient infusion procedures involving the use of long-term VAD placement.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global syringes market (including standard and safety syringes) and VADs market (including short peripheral, midline, PICC, and central venous catheters, as well as implantable ports) for the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and RoW markets for 2018-2023.



Report Coverage



An overview of injection drug delivery technology

Related product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

Top-selling injection drug delivery devices, as well as emerging products under development

In-depth market and competitive analyses

Key Highlights

Despite its relative invasiveness and technological maturity, instrument-based injection of pharmaceutical preparations is regarded as one of the most accurate, effective, reliable, and reproducible methods of therapeutic drug and fluid delivery.

Combined sales of injection devices (including syringes and vascular access devices, or VADs) were estimated at $4.8bn , with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly half of sales. Over the forecast period, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, with safety syringes experiencing near double-digit growth and standard syringe sales declining at nearly 6%.

, with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly half of sales. Over the forecast period, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, with safety syringes experiencing near double-digit growth and standard syringe sales declining at nearly 6%. The largest driver of the injection devices market is legislative changes requiring the use of safety devices to help prevent needlestick injury. Other growth factors include an increase in the number of outpatient infusion procedures involving the use of long-term VAD placement.

The two leading competitors in the injection drug delivery devices market, accounting for nearly 70% of sales, are Becton Dickinson and Smiths Medical.

Key Topics Covered



1. Injection Devices

1.1 Overview

1.2 Regulations and guidelines

1.3 Needlestick prevention

1.4 Standard disposable needles and syringes

1.4.1 Market analysis

1.4.2 Competitive analysis

1.5 Safety needles and syringes

1.5.1 Market analysis

1.5.2 Competitive analysis

1.6 Combined market forecast

1.7 Bibliography



2. Vascular Access Devices

2.1 Short peripheral catheters

2.1.1 Products

2.1.2 Market analysis

2.1.3 Competitive analysis

2.2 Midline catheters

2.2.1 Products

2.2.2 Market analysis

2.2.3 Competitive analysis

2.3 Peripherally inserted central catheters

2.3.1 Products

2.3.2 Market analysis

2.3.3 Competitive analysis

2.4 Central venous catheters

2.4.1 Products

2.4.2 Market analysis

2.4.3 Competitive analysis

2.5 Implantable ports

2.5.1 Products

2.5.2 Market analysis

2.5.3 Competitive analysis

2.6 Bibliography



3. Appendix: Company Listing

AngioDynamics

Becton Dickinson

Cardinal Health

Smiths Group

Teleflex Medical



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1-1: Standard disposable needles and syringes, market forecast ($m), by region, 2018-23

Exhibit 1-2: Becton Dickinson, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 1-3: Cardinal Health, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 1-4: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 1-5: Standard disposable needles and syringes market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 1-6: Safety needles and syringes, market forecast ($m), by region, 2018-23

Exhibit 1-7: Safety needles and syringes market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 1-8: Injection devices, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

Exhibit 2-1: Vascular access devices, combined market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-2: Short peripheral catheters, market forecast, by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-3: Becton Dickinson, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-4: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-5: Short peripheral catheters market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-6: Midline catheters, market forecast, by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-7: AngioDynamics, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-8: Midline catheters market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-9: Peripherally inserted central catheters, market forecast, by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-10: Peripherally inserted central catheters market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-11: Central venous catheters, market forecast, by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-12: Teleflex Medical, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-13: Central venous catheters market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-14: Implantable ports, market forecast, by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-15: Implantable ports market, share by supplier, 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czhcng

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

