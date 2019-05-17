Global Drug Delivery Market 2019-2024 - Focus on Type (Inhalation, Injectable, Nasal, Oral, Transdermal) & Technique (Needle-Free Injectors, Drug Delivery Patches, Auto Injectors, Others)

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% to reach US$1,058.792 billion by 2024, from US$669.691 billion in 2018.

Drug delivery is referred to the transfer of drug into the human body either manually or through drug delivery systems or carriers via oral, nasal or skin. These are in high demand due to the growing prevalence of certain diseases which require targeted drug treatments like cancer.

Rising R&D investments, growing healthcare expenditures and growing age-related diseases with the increasing elderly population worldwide are also driving the growth of the global drug delivery market in the forecast period. Drug delivery systems/devices/technologies control the rate of drug release and the drug is released to a specific diseased location.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Pfizer Inc., Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Enable Injections and Ascendis Pharma A/S among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Drug Delivery Market by Type

5.1. Inhalation Drug Delivery

5.2. Injectable Drug Delivery

5.3. Nasal Drug Delivery

5.4. Oral Drug Delivery

5.5. Transdermal Drug Delivery

6. Drug Delivery Market by Technique

6.1. Needle-Free Injectors

6.2. Drug Delivery Patches

6.3. Auto Injectors

6.4. Others

7. Drug Delivery Market by Application

7.1. Cancer Treatment

7.2. Infectious Diseases Treatment

7.3. Others

8. Drug Delivery Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Pfizer Inc.

10.2. Insulet Corporation

10.3. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

10.4. Enable Injections

10.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S

10.6. Mersana Therapeutics

10.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.8. Consort Medical

10.9. Medtronic

10.10. Boston Scientific Corporation

