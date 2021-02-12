Global Drug Delivery Partnering Deals 2014-2020: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1200 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
Key benefits
Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014
- Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
- Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
- Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
- Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type
- Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
- Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmlyos
