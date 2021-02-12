Global Drug Delivery Partnering Deals 2014-2020: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1200 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



Key benefits



Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmlyos



