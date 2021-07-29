Global Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) Markets 2021-2027 - Increasing R&D Expenditures of Innovator Companies and the Trend of Patent Portfolio Expansion
Jul 29, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global drug delivery systems market is expected to reach $158,006.4 million by 2027 growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to escalating necessity of targeted and controlled drug delivery systems to increase the therapeutic efficiency and safety profile of medications.
The need for efficient biologics delivery systems, requirement of novel drug delivery systems for satisfying the therapeutic variations of elderly and pediatric population, increasing R&D expenditure of innovator pharma or biopharma companies and their cost-efficient patent ever-greening strategy either through incremental innovation or through repurposing of drugs by using novel drug delivery systems, the vast drug delivery technology enhanced product pipeline, the trend of acquisitions and collaboration agreements in the drug delivery system industry and persistently increasing prevalence of infectious and non-infectious diseases in need of better, efficient and safer prophylactics and therapeutics.
The necessity to address the various challenges in delivery needs attributed to the expansion of therapeutic modalities from the primary class of small molecules to the current new generation of therapeutics, namely the highly varied and complex biotherapeutics, the need to overcome the limitations of the free or conventional active therapeutic or prophylactic moiety and to protect them or enable them to overcome the intrinsic harsh biological environment to induce their potential therapeutic or prophylactic effect are boosting the drug delivery systems market growth.
The drug delivery enabling technology, product or service providers market is fragmented with the top players occupying minor share of the market and the remaining major share of the market being occupied by other players. The top five players occupy minor share of the market and the remaining major share of the market is occupied by other players.
The top players in drug delivery enabling technology, product or service providers market are Thermo fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon) (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps CO. Ltd.) (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), ACG (Associated Capsule Group) Worldwide (India) and others.
The drug delivery system enhanced drug product providers market is consolidated with the few pharmaceutical players dominating and occupying major share of the market and the remaining minor share of the market being occupied by other players.
The top five pharmaceutical players occupy majority of the market share and the remaining minority share of the market is occupied by other players.
The top players in drug delivery enhanced product providers market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbvie Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Astellas Pharma (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Abbvie Inc. (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland) and others.
The drug delivery system enhanced product providers market is consolidated with the top five pharmaceutical players occupying 60.9% of the market share and the remaining 39.1% of the market being occupied by other players.
The top players in drug delivery enhanced product providers market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbvie Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Astellas Pharma (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Abbvie Inc. (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland) and others.
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- Necessity of Drug Delivery Systems for Enhancing Therapeutic Efficiency and Safety Profile of Drugs
- Need for Efficient Biologics Delivery Systems
- Increasing Demand for Convenient Drug Dosage Forms for Geriatric and Pediatric Population
- Increasing R&D Expenditures of Innovator Companies and the Trend of Patent Portfolio Expansion
- Vast Drug Delivery Technology Enhanced Drug Product Pipeline
- Acquisitions and Collaborations to Open An Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic, Communicable and Autoimmune Diseases
Restraints and Threats
- High Cost of Drug Delivery Systems and the Subsequent Drug Products
- Adverse Effects of Drug Delivery Systems
- Inconsistent and Evolving Global Regulatory Landscape
- Inefficiency of Toxicity Testing and Evaluation Studies in Characterizing Novel Drug Delivery Systems
- Threat of Therapeutic Medical Devices and Drug Delivery Devices
Major Companies
- ACG Worldwide
- Catalent Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGAA
- Mitsubhishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Companies Mentioned
- ACG (Associated Capsule Group) Worldwide
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adocia
- Alteogen Inc.
- Altimmune Inc.
- Altus Formulation Inc.
- Amarin Technologies S.A.
- Aptamer Group
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
- Arecor Ltd. ,
- Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
- BASF SE
- Bharat Biotech
- BioLingus AG
- Bio-path Holdings Inc.
- Biotts S.A.
- Biovectra Inc.
- Blafar Ltd.
- Catalent, Inc.
- CD Bioparticles
- Celares GmbH
- Corium Inc.
- CureVac
- DelSiTech Ltd
- Dendritech Inc.
- DiNAQOR AG
- EnGeneIC Ltd
- EryDel
- Erytech PharmaSA
- Eurofins
- Evonik Industries
- Evox Therapeutics Limited
- Exelead Inc.
- Feldan Therapeutics
- Feldan Therapeutics
- ForDoz Pharma
- FujiFilm Holdings Corporation
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.
- Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH
- Horiba
- Hydromer Inc.
- i2O Therapeutics Inc.
- ILIAS Biologics Inc.
- Innocore Pharmaceuticals
- InnoCore Technologies BV
- InnoMedica Holding AG
- IntelGenx Corp.
- Interius Biotherapeutics Inc.
- Intract Pharma Ltd
- KemPharm, Inc.
- Klaria Pharma Holding AB
- Koru Life Science Ltd.
- LDS Biotech
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Lipidor AB
- Lipocure Ltd
- Lipomedix Pharmaceuticals
- Liposoma BV
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Lubrizol Life Science
- Luye Life Sciences Group
- MagForce AG
- Magle Chemoswed AB
- MDimune Inc.
- Medesis Pharma SA
- Merck KGaA
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc.
- MICELLAE Delivery Systems Inc.
- Micropore Technologies
- Midatech Pharma
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Mymetics Corporation
- Nanocomposix Inc.
- Nextage Therapeutics
- Novaliq GmbH
- Oakwood Labs
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Orbis Biosciences Inc.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
- Oz Biosciences
- Pacira Biosciences Inc.
- Penlan Healthcare Ltd.
- Piramal Group
- PolyActiva Pty Ltd
- Rani Therapeutics, LLC
- Rubicon Research Private Limited
- Serina Therapeutics, Inc.
- Shanghai OMNI Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd
- SIRION Biotech
- Sirnaomics, Inc.
- Skyepharma Production SAS
- Starpharma Holdings Limited
- T&T Scientific Corporation
- Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
- TALLC Corporation Inc.
- Tenaya Therapeutics
- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tyndall Formulation Services, LLC.
- Vaxart Inc.
- Vect-Horus
- ViGeneron GmbH
- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- W. R. Grace & Co.-Con
- ZuMac Pharmaceutical Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy2a1g
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article