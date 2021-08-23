Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report 2021-2027 - J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Scenario

J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters

Bioabsorbable Stents

New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers

Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer

Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations

Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications

DES for Large Sized Arteries

Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes

Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System

SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology

Other Novel DES Launches

Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule

Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (US)

AlviMedica ( Turkey )

) Arterius Limited (UK)

B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Biosensors International Group, Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. ( China )

) Biotronik SE & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Cook Medical Inc. (US)

Elixir Medical Corp. (US)

KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. ( ) Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Medtronic plc ( Republic of Ireland )

) Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Opto Circuits ( India ) Ltd ( India )

) Ltd ( ) Eurocor GmbH ( Germany )

) OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited ( Hong Kong )

) QualiMed ( Germany )

) Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. ( China )

) STENTYS SA ( France )

) Terumo Corporation ( Japan )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Market Drivers & Restraints

Aging - A Key Market Driver

Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

