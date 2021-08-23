Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report 2021-2027 - J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 23, 2021, 15:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Competitive Scenario
  • J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors
  • Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent
  • Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years
  • Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters
  • Bioabsorbable Stents
  • New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers
  • Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer
  • Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations
  • Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents
  • Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications
  • DES for Large Sized Arteries
  • Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes
  • Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System
  • SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology
  • Other Novel DES Launches
  • Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule
  • DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)
  • AlviMedica (Turkey)
  • Arterius Limited (UK)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
  • Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)
  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
  • Cook Medical Inc. (US)
  • Elixir Medical Corp. (US)
  • KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
  • Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)
  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)
  • Eurocor GmbH (Germany)
  • OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)
  • QualiMed (Germany)
  • Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)
  • STENTYS SA (France)
  • Terumo Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Key Market Drivers & Restraints
  • Aging - A Key Market Driver
  • Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
  • High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest Of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest Of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest Of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvxvsl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Markets, 2012-2019 &...

Global Wheelchair Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics