Global Drug Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Report 2022: Oral Solid Dosage Market is the Largest Segment, Anticipated to Reach Over $900 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 -- The "Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Distribution by Type of Formulation, Type of Techniques, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, 2022-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this field.

The oral solid dosage (OSD) market is the largest segment in the pharmaceutical industry, anticipated to reach over USD 900 billion by 2027.

However, one of key concerns associated with this industry is that the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in orally administered dosage forms inherently possess an unpleasant taste/odour. The existence of such taste in drug formulations is unappealing and has been shown to have a negative impact on patient compliance, particularly among the pediatric and geriatric patient population.

In fact, in an event hosted by Adare Pharma Solutions and International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), it has been reported that 30% to 40% of the pediatric population refuses to take a solid or liquid medication and about 26% of the geriatric population reports difficulty in swallowing tablets and capsules. Given the fact that there are numerous taste receptors on the tongue, it is difficult to block the taste of such drugs pharmacologically.

Therefore, in order to overcome the bitter taste of drugs, numerous conventional and novel taste masking techniques are being employed by pharmaceutical players; these include addition of sweeteners, coating, microencapsulation and hot-melt extrusion. Studies have suggested that application of taste masking technologies in oral drugs can increase the patience compliance from 53% to 90%.

Various pharmaceutical companies are actively investing time, capital and resources to develop palatable, pleasant-taste drug formulations, as well as a variety of taste-masking and assessment procedures for the drug dosage forms meant for children and elderly patients.

However, the overall process of development and assessment of taste-masked formulations is associated with several challenges, including variation in taste and its intensity in different APIs due to varying chemistries, identifying globally acceptable tastes, developing flavor matching placebo formulations (for testing) ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines and good clinical practices (GCPs), clinical research costs, and managing product life cycle.

The aforementioned reasons have prompted the pharmaceutical companies to outsource the taste masking and taste assessment related operations to third party service providers with expertise in this area.

Presently, 50 companies claim to offer services for taste-masking and taste-assessment, development and commercialization of taste masked formulations in compliance with the regulatory guidelines. Service providers also assist in assessment of taste masking agents in order to develop technologies suitable for wide range of formulations with different APIs.

Over time, centralized agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have streamlined efforts related to assessing the palatability of taste-masked drugs.

Additionally, the last few years have witnessed several strategic alliances between the players in this domain for expansion of existing taste masking capabilities to ensure drug formulations' palatability and commercial success.

Moreover, stakeholders are actively looking for patient-centric and age-appropriate dosage forms and novelexcipients. Given the ongoing efforts to enhance palatability of oral drug formulations, drug adherence and patient compliance, the taste-masking and taste assessment technologies and services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the next few years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth potential of the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing taste masking and taste assessment services and technology platforms?

Which companies offer taste masking technologies for licensing?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the relative competitiveness of different taste masking and taste assessment service providers based in different geographies?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this field evolved over the years?

How is the current and future opportunity, related to taste masking and taste assessment likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Bitterness of Oral Drugs and Need for Taste Masking

3.3. Physiology of Taste Buds

3.4. Concept of Taste Masking

3.5. Introduction to Taste Assessment



4. TASTE MASKING AND TASTE ASSESSMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Service Providers

4.3. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services: Overall Market Landscape



5. TASTE MASKING AND TASTE ASSESSMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Technologies: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered

5.2.2. Analysis by Technique(s) Used

5.2.3. Analysis by Type of Formulation

5.2.4. Analysis by End users

5.3. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Technology Providers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.3.4. Analysis by Year of Establishment and Location of Headquarters

5.3.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Technologies



6. TASTE MASKING AND TASTE ASSESSMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. AbbVie

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Service Portfolio

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Catalent

6.4. Fertin Pharma

6.5. Lonza

6.6. NextPharma

6.7. Patheon

6.8. Quotient Sciences

6.9. Senopsys



7. TASTE MASKING AND TASTE ASSESSMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Adare Pharma Solutions

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Technology Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Colorcon

7.4. Lupin

7.5. Mayne Pharma



8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

8.3. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Service Providers



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Collaboration

9.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Collaboration

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partner and Year of Partnership

9.3.6. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered

9.3.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

9.3.8. Analysis by Type of Formulation

9.3.9. Regional Analysis

9.3.10. Most Active Players based on Number of Partnerships



10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

10.4. Patent Valuation Analysis

10.5. Leading Patents based on Number of Citations



11. CASE STUDY: EXCIPIENTS USED IN PHARMACEUTICAL TASTE MASKING

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Pharmaceutical Excipients

11.3. Pharmaceutical Taste Masking Excipients: Overall Market Landscape

11.4. Pharmaceutical Taste Masking Excipient Providers: Market Landscape



12. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3 Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services Market, 2022-2035

12.4. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Scale of Operation

12.5. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Regions



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Glatt Pharmaceutical Services

14.3 Senopsys

14.4. Adare Pharma Solutions



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6upn6

