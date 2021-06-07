Global Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market to grow over $ 486 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining cost of solar power generation.

The dual-axis solar tracker market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies supportive government policies and regulations pertaining to solar installations as one of the prime reasons driving the dual-axis solar tracker market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The dual-axis solar tracker market covers the following areas:

Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Sizing

Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Forecast

Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Abengoa SA

AllEarth Renewables Inc.

BIG SUN Energy Technology Inc.

Cabanillas Future SL

DEGERENERGIE GMBH & CO. KG

HeliosLite SAS

Mechatron

Moser LLC

PARU

Shandong Huayue New Energy Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

SOURCE Technavio