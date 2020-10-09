Global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Markets Report 2020-2025 Featuring Gerresheimer, Vetter Pharma, Nipro, Credence Medsystems, MAEDA Industry, Arte

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market by Material (Glass, Plastic), Indication (Hemophilia, Schizophrenia, Endometriosis, Erectile Dysfunction, Diabetes), Product (Liquid/Powder, Liquid/Liquid) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dual chamber syringes market size is projected to grow from USD 131 million in 2020 to USD 182 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing number of lyophilized drugs is projected to drive the dual chamber syringes market.



The global dual chamber syringes industry has witnessed growth primarily. The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is witnessing growth because of the growing demand for drug delivery systems, with the growing pharmaceutical industry in the emerging economies. The increasing number of lyophilized drugs is also a key driver for demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes, as this type of drug delivery system increases the shelf-life of the drugs.



Glass material segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Glass is projected to be the fastest growing segment. The property of glass to be non-reactive to drugs makes it the preferred choice of material for manufacturing the chambers of dual chamber prefilled syringes. Also, the price of glass syringes is relatively low compared to plastics. These factors will drive the glass in the dual chamber prefilled syringes market.



Automatic type segment is projected to lead the dual chamber syringes market from 2020 to 2025.



The automatic type segment is expected to lead the dual chamber syringes market. These machines are mostly used by large pharmaceutical drug manufacturers for high production volume. These types of machines are the Food and Drug Association (FDA) approved because most of the operations in automatic machines do not have human involvement, which decreases the chances of drug contamination



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Hemophilia Accounted for the Largest Share in 2019

Glass Segment Accounted for the Larger Share in 2019

North America to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Drug Delivery Device Ecosystem



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

4.2 North America Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

4.3 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Drug Delivery Devices for Lyophilic Drugs

5.2.1.3 Lesser Risk of Contamination

5.2.1.4 Growing Health Awareness and Adoption of New Regulatory Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Risk of Cross-Contamination

5.2.2.2 Increasing Overall Packaging Costs Owing to Dynamic Regulatory Policies

5.2.2.3 Lack of Access and Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Making the Separable Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringe Cost-Effective

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safeguarding Against Counterfeit Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain of the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes

5.5 Yc, Ycc Drivers

5.5.1 Consumer Preference and Impact of Industry 4.0

5.5.2 Emerging Trends and Technologies Impacting Materials in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.6 Ecosystem Mapping

5.7 COVID-19 Impact on Vaccines & Drugs

5.7.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.7.2 COVID-19: Economic Assessment

5.8 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

5.9 COVID-19: Development of Vaccines

5.9.1 Current Pipeline of Vaccines

5.9.1.1 Viewpoint on the COVID-19 Pipeline

5.1 Post-COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Scenario

5.10.1 Challenges in Vaccine Approval/Production/Supply

5.10.1.1 Are Companies Taking Enough Advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Fast Track Vaccine/Drug Approval? (Medium Criticality)

5.10.1.2 Can Production for Pandemics Be a Challenge? (High Criticality)

5.10.1.3 The World Needs a Vaccine But Who Needs It the Most? (Medium Criticality)

5.10.1.3.1 New Strategies

5.10.1.4 New Opportunities

5.10.1.4.1 Investments in Real-World Evidence by Pharmaceutical Companies

5.10.1.5 Trends

5.10.1.5.1 Changes in IPR to Promote the Supply of Essential Drugs and Medical Supplies



6 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid/Powder

6.3 Liquid/Liquid



7 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 &lessThan;1 Ml

7.3 1-2.5 Ml

7.4 2.5-5 Ml

7.5 >5 Ml



8 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Glass

8.3 Plastic



9 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Indication

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hemophilia

9.3 Schizophrenia

9.4 Diabetes

9.5 Erectile Dysfunction

9.6 Endometriosis

9.7 Others



10 Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.3.1 Pervasive

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Star

11.3.4 Emerging Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gerresheimer AG

12.2 Vetter Pharma

12.3 Nipro Corporation

12.4 Credence Medsystems

12.5 MAEDA Industry

12.6 Arte Corporation

