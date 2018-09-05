Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.44% - Key Vendors are Apple, HTC, Huawei, LG Electronics & Samsung
19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dual lens camera smartphone to grow at a CAGR of 33.44% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of mobile AR. Smartphones with dual lens cameras are increasingly being used in AR advertising. Mobile AR advertising offers direct communication to the consumer by making the product appear more real, in turn, impacting the growth of the market positively during the predicted period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use and growth of advanced 3D stacked image sensors. Dual lens camera smartphone manufacturers are expected to adopt 3D stacked image sensors during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing power consumption by the dual lens camera smartphones that lowers the battery life, in turn, limiting the growth of the global dual lens camera smartphone market.
Market trends
- Growing popularity of triple camera systems
- Advanced 3D stacked image sensors
- 3D gesture recognition in smartphones
- Demand for vision processing unit
Key vendors
- Apple
- HTC
- HUAWEI Technologies
- LG Electronics
- SAMSUNG
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Price
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s6gbvs/global_dual_lens?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article