Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33.44% - Key Vendors are Apple, HTC, Huawei, LG Electronics & Samsung

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dual lens camera smartphone to grow at a CAGR of 33.44% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of mobile AR. Smartphones with dual lens cameras are increasingly being used in AR advertising. Mobile AR advertising offers direct communication to the consumer by making the product appear more real, in turn, impacting the growth of the market positively during the predicted period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use and growth of advanced 3D stacked image sensors. Dual lens camera smartphone manufacturers are expected to adopt 3D stacked image sensors during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing power consumption by the dual lens camera smartphones that lowers the battery life, in turn, limiting the growth of the global dual lens camera smartphone market.

Market trends





Growing popularity of triple camera systems

Advanced 3D stacked image sensors

3D gesture recognition in smartphones

Demand for vision processing unit

Key vendors

Apple

HTC

HUAWEI Technologies

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Price







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s6gbvs/global_dual_lens?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

