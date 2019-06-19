Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market to 2026PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Sarepta Therapeutics and BioMarin

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, probability of success, recent events and analyst opinion, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts



Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 182,100 prevalent cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in males worldwide, and forecaststhat number to increase to 199,100 prevalent cases by 2026.

Marketed drugs for DMD include the FDA-approved drugs Emflaza, a glucocorticoid with anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant properties, and Exondys 51, a novel phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer designed to induce the skipping of exon 51 in the dystrophin gene. The marketed drugs also include an EU-approved drug, Translarna, which acts by targeting premature nonsense mutations. Emflaza and Translarna are administered via the oral route, while Exondys 51 is available as an intravenous formulation.

The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for DMD are in Phase II. Therapies in mid- and late-stage development for DMD focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest proportion of pipeline drugs in mid- and late-stage development are administered orally, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, intraarterial, and subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the DMD space comprise topline Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I/II trial results, expected PDUFA dates for NDA/BLA, and an estimated supplemental CHMP opinion.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I single-gene disorders (non-inborn errors of metabolism) asset is 25.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 66.7%. Drugs, on average, take 7.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall metabolic space.

There have been 20 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving DMD drugs during 2014-19, eight of which occurred in 2017. The $562m license and collaboration agreement between Sarepta Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics, for European rights to Summit Therapeutics' utrophin modulator pipeline for the treatment of DMD, was the largest deal during the period.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of DMD clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Israel has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Sarepta Therapeutics has the highest number of ongoing trials for DMD, with 10 trials. PTC Therapeutics leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for DMD, followed by Sarepta Therapeutics and BioMarin.

