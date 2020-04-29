Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Insights, 2015-2028
The Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising offshore oil & gas activities, increasing applications in the hostile environments such as chemical reactions and sea water, and growing end-use industries in developing countries and rising demand from the oil and gas industry.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End-user Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Offshore Oil & Gas Activities
3.1.2 Increasing Applications in the Hostile Environments such as Chemical Reactions and Sea Water
3.1.3 Growing End-Use Industries in Developing Countries and Rising Demand from the Oil & Gas Industry
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Grade
4.1 Super & Hyper Duplex
4.2 Duplex
4.3 Lean Duplex
5 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Product Form
5.1 Rebar & Mesh
5.2 Welding Wires
5.3 Fittings & Flanges
5.4 Pumps & Valves
5.5 Tubes
6 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Manufacturing Type
6.1 Welded
6.2 Seamless
7 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Outer Diameter
7.1 3 to 10 Inch
7.2 1.5 to 3 Inch
7.3 10 to 16 Inch
8 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Thickness
8.1 5.0-10 MM
8.2 2.5-5.0 MM
8.3 0.3-2.5 MM
9 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By End-user
9.1 Construction Industry
9.1.1 Structural Components
9.1.2 Bridges
9.2 Desalination Industry
9.2.1 Pressure Piping
9.2.2 Evaporators
9.3 Pulp & Paper
9.3.1 Reactors & Pressure Vessels
9.3.2 Digesters
9.4 Oil & Gas Industry
9.4.1 Separators
9.4.2 Scrubbers
9.4.3 Pipeline
9.5 Chemical Industry
9.5.1 Chemical Reactors
9.5.2 Pressure Vessels
9.5.3 Heat Exchangers
10 Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 AK Steel Holding Corporation
12.2 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation
12.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation
12.4 Outokumpu OYJ
12.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
12.6 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
12.7 Tata Steel
12.8 Thyssenkrupp AG
12.9 Sandvik Materials Technology AB
12.10 Voestalpine AG
12.11 Arcelormittal S.A.
12.12 Posco Group
12.13 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
12.14 Acerinox S.A.
12.15 Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
