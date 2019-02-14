Global Dyes Market Outlook 2018-2022: Robust Growth in End-Users Industries Such as Textiles, Construction, Automotives, Printing Inks, Paper and Personal Care

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dye industry is expected to grow with a positive CAGR from 2017-2022. APAC region will continue to lead the global dye market in the future owing to the expected strong growth of the dye industry in China, US and India. Robust growth in end users industries such as textiles, construction, automotives, printing inks, paper and personal care industry will drive the global demand for dyes.

The textile industry is likely to be the major application for dyes owing to globally increasing population, increasing disposable income and ever changing consumer fashion trends worldwide. Apart from China and India, the production and export of dyes from other Asia Pacific Countries is also likely to increase. Rising environmental issues along with surging pollution levels have resulted in policy changes across the globe.

The report also cover country snapshot of China, India, US, Brazil, UK and Germany dye market including market overview and market size and future projections, market segmentation by type of dyes; current and future projections, market segmentation by application; current and future projections and market competition landscape. The report also provides a holistic view of global dyes market ecosystem, value chain analysis and challenges faced by entities in value chain.

In terms of revenue, the global dyes market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017). Region wise, APAC has been the largest producer followed by the Americas, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). Country wise, China has been the largest producer followed by India, US, Brazil, UK and Germany. Rising environmental issues along with surging pollution levels have resulted in policy changes across the globe. A shift from using synthetic dyes to natural or organic dyes has been observed in recent years, majorly due to high presence of hazardous chemical content in synthetic ones and growing awareness among users of the end product.



By Type of Dyes: The overall dyes market is dominated by Reactive Dyes both in terms of revenue and volume produced, owing to the widespread use of reactive dyes in textile and leather industry. Disperse dyes have the second highest market share which is followed by direct, acid and vat dyes respectively.



By Application: The textile industry dominated global dyes market majorly due to increasing consumer preferences for new and unusual textile colors. Rising usage of leather dyes owing to increasing consumer preference towards leather products in major countries has further augmented the demand. Rising demand for high performance dyes in printing inks and paper industry has been driving an additional demand for black dyes over the globe.



By Region: Asia-Pacific region dominated the global dyes market owing to increased manufacturing capabilities in developing economies such as China, India and Indonesia. United States leads the North and South American region in production and export of dyes, followed by Brazil. A number of global players operating in the region have shifted their manufacturing facilities to low cost APAC countries with less stringent regulations.



By Country: China is the leading manufacturer and exporter of dyes around the globe. India is the second largest manufacturer and exporter of dyes in the world after China. Apart from China and India, other major manufacturers of dye are US, Brazil, UK and Germany.



By Market Structure: The organized players dominate the global dye industry in terms of revenue as well as production volume. Major dye manufacturers in the organized sector include Bodal Chemicals, Atul Chemicals, Colourtex, Huntsman, Zhejiang Longsheng, Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co. Ltd., Dystar, BASF and others whereas, the unorganized sector include a large number of small and medium scale dye manufacturers in each country across the globe.



Competition among players in the Dye industry is majorly on the basis of manufacturing process, technology, and pricing strategy. The dye manufacturing industry is transitioning from low-tech manufacturing to an innovative high-tech sector and adopting backward integration process. Most of the dye manufacturers are using the latest technology available to improve the quality of their product and to reduce the effluent discharge. Manufacturers of dyes globally have to strategically price their products that meet the demand and criteria of the domestic and international Market.



Global Dyes Market Future Outlook and Projections



Overview of Global Chemical Industry Value Chain Analysis in Global Dyes Market Challenges Faced by Entities in Value Chain Global Dyes Market Market Size by Revenue Market Segmentation by Type of Dyes, by Type of Reactive Dyes, by Type of Disperse Dye, by Type of Acid Dye, by Type of VAT Dyes, by Application, by Market Structure, by Region and by country. Country Snapshot - China Dyes Market Country Snapshot - India Dyes Market Country Snapshot - US Dyes Market Country Snapshot - Brazil Dyes Market Country Snapshot - Germany Dyes Market Country Snapshot - UK Dyes Market Comparative Landscape in Global Dyes Market Comparative Landscape in Global Dyes Market Parameters for Competing Global Dyes Market Heat Map Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Global Dyes Market PESTEL Analysis in Global Dyes Market Trends and Developments in Global Dyes Market Trade Scenario in Global Dyes Market Regulatory Landscape in Global Dyes Market Analyst Recommendations

