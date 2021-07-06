Global E-Bike Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-bike market reached a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2020. An e-bike or electronic bicycle is a standard bicycle which is equipped with an electric motor, a battery and a drivetrain. The bike can be moved through pedaling or can run on rechargeable batteries. They majorly used Lead acid batteries and can cover long distances with a single charge. E-bikes are simple to operate, convenient for all age groups and are an economical alternative as an environment-friendly means of transportation, in comparison to motored vehicles.



The growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Cycling has numerous physical and mental health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility along with the reduced risk of stress and depression. The young population is increasingly opting for various adventure sports, which is providing a boost to e-bike sales. Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Tourists are opting for e-bikes as a self-driving alternative to commute as it is economical and enables effortless riding.

The growing environmental consciousness and rising urban air pollution have led individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes that have low carbon emissions and can be charged through solar power. Moreover, various product innovations such as the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), along with the increasing demand for pedal assisted or pedelec bikes, are also contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global e-bike market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accell, BionX, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI Co, Continental AG, Prodecotech LLC, Fuji-ta, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Pedego Electric Bikes, Shimano, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global e-bike market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global e-bike market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global e-bike market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global e-bike market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-bike market?

6. What is the global e-bike market breakup by mode?

7. What is the global e-bike market breakup by motor type?

8. What is the global e-bike market breakup by battery type?

9. What is the global e-bike market breakup by class?

10. What is the global e-bike market breakup by design?

11. What is the global e-bike market breakup by application?

12. What are the major regions in the global e-bike market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Bike Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Mode

5.5 Market Breakup by Motor Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Battery Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Class

5.8 Market Breakup by Design

5.9 Market Breakup by Application

5.10 Market Breakup by Region

5.11 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mode

6.1 Throttle

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pedal Assist

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Motor Type

7.1 Hub Motor

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mid Drive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Battery Type

8.1 Lead Acid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lithium Ion

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Class

9.1 Class I

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Class II

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Class III

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Design

10.1 Foldable

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Non-Foldable

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Mountain/Trekking Bikes

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 City/Urban

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Cargo

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Asia Pacific

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 North America

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.4.1 Market Trends

12.4.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Forecast



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Accell

17.3.2 BionX

17.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.3.4 Yamaha Motor Company

17.3.5 Derby Cycle

17.3.6 Giant Bicycles

17.3.7 Klever Mobility

17.3.8 Merida Industry Co. Ltd

17.3.9 Samsung SDI Co

17.3.10 Continental AG

17.3.11 Prodecotech LLC

17.3.12 Fuji-ta

17.3.13 Trek Bicycle Corporation

17.3.14 Pedego Electric Bikes

17.3.15 Shimano

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4fzmn

