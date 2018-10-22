Global E-Cigarette Market to 2023 - Growing Partnerships / Sales Through e-Commerce / Increasing Research and Development in Technology / Mergers and Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "E-Cigarette Market by Product - Global Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-cigarette market is estimated to reach $44,610.6 million by 2023, the growth in the market will be led by factors such as increasing health concerns among the smokers, demand for smokeless and ashless vaping, and surge in the number of vape shops and designated stores.



Based on product, the e-cigarette market has been broadly categorized into cig-a-like, vaporizer, and vape mod. The market for vape mod is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, of around 22%, during the forecast period. Customizable vape mods are becoming a popular choice among ex-smokers, current smokers, and new smokers.



Based on distribution channel, the market has been classified into vape shops, supermarkets, online, and tobacconists. Among these channels, vape shops generated the highest revenue in the e-cigarette market in 2017.



APAC is the region offering ample growth opportunities for the vendors. Large population coupled with increasing urbanization has been propelling the demand for e-cigarettes in the region. China was the forerunner in the regional e-cigarette industry, with around 40% share in 2017. After the U.S. and the U.K., China was the third largest e-cigarette market in the world in 2017, and is expected to grow rapidly, during the forecast period.



Globally, awareness about health concerns due to smoking has been increasing. This has resulted in the development of alternatives that help consumers to quit traditional cigarettes. Cancer caused by smoking is one of the major global concerns affecting people. E-cigarettes eliminate the risk of cancer and prevent the intake of more than 4,000 chemicals, which are produced by burning of tobacco cigarettes.



Additionally, smoke generated from burning tobacco is equally harmful to humans as it is to the environment. E-cigarettes eliminate the emission of smoke, and instead, produce mist, which easily dissolves in air within seconds. This reduces the side-effects of smoking e-cigarette to a great extent. Apart from this, it also eliminates the need for dumping cigarette butts and flicking ash openly. Such factors promote safe smoking and are driving the global e-cigarette market.



E-cigarettes are being adopted by consumers as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, as they are considered to be less toxic and safer than conventional cigarettes. Consumers are focusing on replacing conventional cigarettes with healthier and less chemical vaping technology, which will pose ample of growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.



The e-cigarette market has potential growth opportunities in untapped emerging economies of APAC, Latin America and Africa regions. Tobacco companies and e-cigarette manufacturers in these regions are expanding their business to achieve greater reach for their products through various channels, including e-commerce, retail partners, and grocery stores. Apart from this, companies are also acquiring local and national distributors of e-cigarettes to distribute their products in dedicated markets.



Innovations and advancements in technology are expected to pave the way for next-generation products. Traditional tobacco manufacturers across the globe are moving into design, development, production, and sale of vaping products because of the increased interest of people in these products and the growing demand for tobacco cigarette alternatives. Besides, tobacco companies are entering into agreements with other companies to increase their business, including agreements based on raw material supply, patents, product rights, and other regulating factors. For instance, in 2016, Altria Group expanded its strategic framework with Philip Morris International Inc. with a joint research and development and technology-sharing agreement.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Market Profiling

2.3.2 Discussion Guide

2.3.3 Data Collection

2.3.4 Data Validation

2.3.5 Data Analysis

2.3.6 Insights

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Potential of E-Cigarette Industry

4.2 Definition of Market Segments

4.2.1 By Product

4.2.1.1 Cig-a-like

4.2.1.1.1 Disposable

4.2.1.1.2 Rechargeable

4.2.1.2 Vaporizer

4.2.1.2.1 Open tank

4.2.1.2.2 Closed system

4.2.1.3 Vape mod

4.2.2 By Distribution Channel

4.2.2.1 Vape shops

4.2.2.2 Supermarkets

4.2.2.3 Online

4.2.2.4 Tobacconists

4.2.3 By E-Cigarette Aftermarket

4.2.3.1 Refill

4.2.3.2 Battery and charger

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Change in lifestyle and preferences

4.4.1.2 Introduction of various flavors and fragrances

4.4.1.3 Growing partnerships

4.4.1.4 Sales through e-commerce

4.4.1.5 Increasing research and development in technology

4.4.1.6 Mergers and acquisitions

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Growing health awareness

4.4.2.2 Smokeless and ashless vaping

4.4.2.3 Increasing number of vape shops and designated stores

4.4.2.4 Product innovation and advancement in technology

4.4.2.5 Social acceptability and eco-friendliness of e-cigarettes

4.4.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 Implementation of strict legal framework

4.4.3.2 Risk of e-cigarette use and reported incidents

4.4.3.3 Increased lobbying by pharmaceutical giants

4.4.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Consumer's shift toward tobacco alternatives

4.4.4.2 Untapped market in emerging economies

4.4.4.3 Investment and franchising

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Intensity of Rivalry

4.5.5 Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Cig-a-like Market, by Type

5.1.2 Vaporizer Market, by Type

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Rest of the World Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Global E-Cigarette Aftermarket Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Analysis

11.1 Competitive Positioning of Global E-Cigarette Market

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Major Players

11.3 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Partnerships

11.4.4 Geographic Expansion

11.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



British American Tobacco plc

Altria Group Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Imperial Brands plc

Philip Morris International Inc.

VMR Products LLC

NJOY Inc.

International Vapor Group

Vapor Hub International Inc.

FIN Branding Group LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x5x2l4/global?w=5

