Global E-Cigarette Markets, 2019-2024: Focus on Modular E-Cigarette, Rechargeable E-Cigarette, Next-Generation E-Cigarette, Disposable E-Cigarette

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-cigarette market reached a value of US$ 11.5 Billion in 2018

E-cigarettes are battery-powered vapor devices that deliver dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions to the users. They consist of three main components, namely, a heating coil, a battery and a liquid cartridge. They are also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices, vape pens, electronic cigarettes or electronic nicotine delivery systems.

E-cigarettes are available in different forms and can resemble traditional cigarettes, pipes or cigars. As these devices do not burn tobacco, which produces tar and carbon monoxide, they are considered to be safer than conventional cigarettes. In recent years, they have gained popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents, due to their easy availability and aggressive promotion by manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

The willingness of consumers to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices across the globe. In line with this, the manufacturers are introducing new-generation e-cigarettes which offer different strengths of nicotine and allow the users to refill the cartridge. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are acquiring or entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors.

For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to develop new products and to commercialize its vaporizers worldwide. These players are also introducing an extensive range of flavors, such as tobacco, fruits and botanicals, in response to the evolving consumer preferences. Further, they are developing the designs and technology of e-cigarettes to improve their functioning.

According to the publisher, the market value is expected to reach US$ 24.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global e-cigarette market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global e-cigarette industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flavor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global e-cigarette industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global e-cigarette industry?

What is the structure of the global e-cigarette industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global e-cigarette industry?

What are the profit margins in the global e-cigarette industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global E-Cigarette Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Flavor

5.5 Market Breakup by Battery Mode

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup Product

6.1 Modular E-Cigarette

6.2 Rechargeable E-Cigarette

6.3 Next-Generation E-Cigarette

6.4 Disposable E-Cigarette



7 Market Breakup by Flavor

7.1 Tobacco

7.2 Botanical

7.3 Fruit

7.4 Sweet

7.5 Beverage

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Battery Mode

8.1 Automatic E-Cigarette

8.2 Manual E-Cigarette



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Specialist E-Cig Shops

9.2 Online

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.4 Tobacconist

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Philip Morris International

15.3.2 Altria Group Inc.

15.3.3 British American Tobacco PLC

15.3.4 Japan Tobacco, Inc.

15.3.5 Imperial Tobacco Group

15.3.6 International Vapor Group

15.3.7 Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc.

15.3.8 Reynolds American Inc.

15.3.9 Vmr Flavours Llc.

15.3.10 MCIG Inc.

15.3.11 ITC Limited

15.3.12 J Well France



