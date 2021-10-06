Global e-Cigarette Markets, 2021-2025 - Shift Towards Next Generation Products / Mounting-Up Prices of Tobacco Cigarettes / Peer Influence on Youngsters

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Cigarette Market (by Segment, Composition, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-cigarette market is expected to reach US$84.43 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.65%, over the period 2021-2025.

Growth in the e-cigarette market has accrued due to the changing consumer perception towards combustible cigarettes, upsurge in working population, decline in consumption of cigarettes, mounting-up prices of tobacco cigarettes and peer influence on youngsters.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like upswing in Gen Z income, emergence of flavored e-cigarettes, increasing influence of social media and rise in technological developments by e-cigarette manufacturers. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by stringent regulations, nicotine exposure in e-cigarettes and surging concerns over side effects of e-cigarettes and vapor products.

The global e-cigarette market has been categorized on the basis of segment, composition and distribution channel. According to segment, the market can be bifurcated into vape and Heat Not Burn (HNB) products.

In terms of composition, the global market can be split into nicotine and non-nicotine. Whereas, on the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into tobacconist, online, vape shops and others such as hypermarket/supermarket.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to increasing awareness of safer tobacco alternatives, continuous efforts of anti-smoking organizations shifting the tobacco consumers to alternative forms i.e., e-cigarettes and increased customer acceptance due to cost-efficiency of these devices.

Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted production and logistics activities, affecting the demand and supply of e-cigarettes across the world.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Imperial Brands PLC, British American Tobacco PLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Altria Group, Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc. and Turning Point Brands, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Anatomy & Mechanism

1.4 Risks

1.5 Benefits



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Total Unit Sales of E-Cigarettes

2.2 Reduction in Usage of E-Cigarettes

2.3 Key Players Initiatives

2.4 Impact on Regional Markets



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global E-Cigarette Market Value

3.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global E-Cigarette Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Vape Market Value

3.3.2 Global Vape Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Vape Market Value by Segments

3.3.4 Global Closed Vape Systems Market Value

3.3.5 Global Closed Vape Systems Market Value Forecast

3.3.6 Global Open Vape Systems Market Value

3.3.7 Global Open Vape Systems Value Forecast

3.3.8 Global HNB Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global E-Cigarette Market by Composition

3.4.1 Global Nicotine E-Cigarette Market Value

3.4.2 Global Nicotine E-Cigarette Market Value Forecast

3.4.3 Global Non-Nicotine E-Cigarette Market Value

3.4.4 Global Non-Nicotine E-Cigarette Market Value Forecast

3.5 Global E-Cigarette Market Value by Distribution Channel

3.5.1 Global E-Cigarette Distribution Channel Market Value

3.5.2 Global E-Cigarette Distribution Channel Market Value Forecast

3.6 Global E-Cigarette Market Penetration by Country

3.7 Global E-Cigarette Market by Region



4. Regional Market

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market Value

4.1.2 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market by Product

4.1.4 The U.S. E-Cigarette Product Market Value

4.1.5 The U.S. E-Cigarette Product Market Value Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Changing Consumer Perception Towards Combustible Cigarettes

5.1.2 Growing Popularity of E-Cigarettes

5.1.3 Upsurge in Working Population

5.1.4 Declining Consumption of Cigarettes

5.1.5 Shift Towards Next Generation Products

5.1.6 Mounting-Up Prices of Tobacco Cigarettes

5.1.7 Peer Influence on Youngsters

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Upswing in Gen Z Income

5.2.2 Emergence of Flavored E-Cigarettes

5.2.3 Accelerating Growth of Vapor Devices

5.2.4 Increasing Influence of Social Media

5.2.5 Rise in Technological Developments by E-Cigarette Manufacturers

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3.2 Nicotine Exposure in E-Cigarette

5.3.3 Surging Concerns Over Side Effects of E-Cigarettes and Vapor Products



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Global Vape Market Share by Key Players (Brands)

6.1.5 Global E-Vapour Market Share by Key Players

6.1.6 Global HNB Market Share by Key Players (Brands)

6.2 The U.S. Market

6.2.1 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share by Key Players (Brands)

6.2.2 The U.S. E-Cigarette Market Volume Share by Key Players (Brands)

6.2.3 The U.S. E-Vapour Market Share by Key Players

6.3 China Market

6.3.1 China Vape Market Share by Key Players

6.3.2 China HNB Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Imperial Brands PLC

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Turning Point Brands, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7z7t0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

