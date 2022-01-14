Global E. coli Water Testing Kit Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E. coli Water Testing Kit Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E. coli water testing kit market is projected to reach US$ 305.23 million by 2028 from US$ 194.72 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the government initiatives to raise awareness about E. coli infections, and increased prevalence of antibiotic resistance. However, cost associated with E-coli water testing is restraining the market growth.



Escherichia coli is regarded as a representative indicator of antimicrobial resistance of Gram-negative bacteria. The World Health Organization (WHO) encourages national strategies and initiatives to promote the management of diarrhea and its complications and improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in developing countries. Water test kits are handy in rural areas where industries may not have laboratory equipment for monitoring water quality.

Advanced portable kits for bacterial diagnostics; wastewater tests; multichemical tests for chlorine and lead are driving the consumer preference from traditional laboratory tests to portable water test kits. The National Health Policy 2017 identifies antibiotic resistance as one of the main reasons for the growth of bacteria such as E. coli and many others that harm the humans and other livestock, hence calling for effective measures to counteract it. Through initiatives such as the Fleming Fund, the UK is helping low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs) collect and share high-quality surveillance data on AMR and guiding them on the use and quality of antimicrobial agents for human and animal health worldwide so as to reduce the presence of E. coli.



There has been various proposed maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) for E. coli is consistent with drinking water as per the guidelines that have been established by different countries and international organizations. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), the European Union, and the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council have hereby established a limit of zero E. coli per 100 mL. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regions and the State and Tribal governments administer the regulatory program for public water systems under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) so as to measure contaminants in water samples. Thus, the government initiatives to build awareness is expected to boost E. coli water testing kit market growth.



COVID-19 has presented the most significant global health emergency till date. Lockdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused people to delay undergoing water testing, thus affecting the number of tests being performed and sales of instruments, consumables, and reagents. The E. coli water testing kit market witnessed a shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis due to disruption in supply chain and demand due to the lockdown announced by most of the countries. However, a resurgence in testing numbers is seen as countries gradually ease restrictions on movement.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the E. coli Water Testing Kit market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global E. coli Water Testing Kit market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. E. coli Water Testing Kits Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Government Initiatives to Raise Awareness About E. Coli Infections

5.1.2 Increased Prevalence of Antibiotic Resistance

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cost Associated with E. Coli Water Testing

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Water Pollution in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 The Rising Technological Advancements in Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. E. coli Water Testing Kits Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global E. coli Water Testing Kits Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global E. coli Water Testing Kits Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. E. Coli Water Testing Kits Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - By Analyte

7.1 Overview

7.2 E. coli Water Testing Kits Market Revenue Share, by Analyte (2021 and 2028)

7.3 E. coli

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 E.coli: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 Coliforms

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Coliforms: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



8. E. Coli Water Testing Kits Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 E. coli Water Testing Kits Market Share, by Application, 2021 and 2028, (%)

8.3 Institutional

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Institutional: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 Government Research

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Government Research: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.5 Commercial

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Commercial: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.6 Beverage and Food Processing

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Beverage and Food Processing: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.7 Hospitality

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Hospitality: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.8 Healthcare

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Healthcare: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others: E. coli Water Testing Kits Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



9. Global E. Coli Water Testing Kits Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on E. Coli Water Testing Kits Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. E. Coli Water Testing Kits Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.2 Organic Developments

11.2.1 Overview

11.3 Inorganic Developments

11.3.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 TINTOMETER GMBH

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Hach.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 WILHELMSEN

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 GENEMIS LABORATORIES, INC.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 NEOGEN Corporation

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 AQUAGENX LLC

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 BIOTOXICITY, COM (EBPI)

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Vermicon AG

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/smyqdn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets