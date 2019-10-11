Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends, 2019-2025
Oct 11, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket market worldwide is projected to grow by US$157.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.8%.
Braking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.8 Billion by the year 2025, Braking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Braking will reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- AliExpress.com
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Auto Zone Inc.
- CATI S.p.A.
- Cdiscount
- Denso Corporation
- eBay Inc.
- ERA S.r.l
- LKQ Corporation
- National Automotive Parts Association
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
- Q-Parts24 GmbH & Co. KG
- Rakuten Inc.
- Shopee365
- The Pep Boys
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gc2y2c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article