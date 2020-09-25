Global E-commerce Logistics, 2020: Covid-19 Impact Update - Amazon's Logistics Infrastructure Faces Greatest Test

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-commerce Logistics: A Covid-19 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global e-commerce Logistics 2020: A Covid-19 Update analyses the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the e-commerce market as well as assessing trends and opportunities outside of the fallout from Covid-19.



Global e-commerce Logistics 2020: A Covid-19 Update contains up to date thoughts on the global e-commerce logistics market in light of the Covid-19 impact. It also provides original analysis of the technological pressures, ever evolving purchasing habits and continued cross-border e-commerce growth.

Covid-19 has exacerbated the threat of online business to brick & mortar stores. A recent survey of logistics industry professionals reveals a grim future for bricks-and-mortar retail - a staggering 94% see little prospect for improved demand for high street store distribution after the coronavirus crisis has passed.





How will the Covid-19 crisis impact e-commerce? What are the critical challenges and opportunities for LSPs and retailers?

How will the Covid-19 crisis affect consumer buying behaviour in the short, and long term?

What are the other trends and challenges facing the e-commerce market in 2020 and beyond?

The report also provides world leading market sizing analysis and growth forecasts. The report assesses cost breakdowns by channel and region, the structure of the e-fulfilment market and company strategies led by interviews with leading logistics players.

This report contains

The trends and developments impacting e-commerce logistics in 2020, including the impact of Covid-19.

Comprehensive data and analysis on e-commerce logistics market size and growth from 46 countries as well as forecasts to 2024 by country

Cost structures of major e-retailers by retail channel, vertical sector and geography

Market splits for e-fulfilment / last mile

Interviews and primary research with leading e-fulfilment, last mile providers and retailers

Strategic profiles of leading online retailers & LSPs

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 The impact of COVID-19 - New chapter

1.1 E-Logistics Best Placed to Prosper in Post-Covid-19 World, Says New Survey

1.2 Amazon's Logistics Infrastructure Faces Greatest Test

1.3 On-Demand Retail Logistics Trends

1.4 E-Logistics Winners and Losers of the Coronavirus Crisis

1.5 COVID-19 Logistics Market Situation Report: Express



2.0 The relationship between retail and e-commerce logistics

2.1 How the advent of the World Wide Web has changed the retail and logistics landscape

2.1.1 e-commerce logistics definitions

2.2 The evolution to omnichannel

2.2.1 Early stage of e-retail - low volumes

2.2.2 Volume Growth

2.2.3 Dedicated facilities

2.2.4 Networked Fulfilment

2.2.5 Store network supporting the online sales



3.0 Changing customer expectations

3.1 Alternative delivery networks

3.1.1 Case Studies for alternative delivery networks

3.1.2 Cost implications of alternative delivery networks

3.2 Evolution of fulfilment operating models

3.2.1 Evolution of alternative delivery methods



4.0 Overview of regional e-commerce markets

4.1 Europe

4.2 North America

4.3 .Latin America

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 India

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.5.1 Sub-Saharan Africa



5.0 Personalisation

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 The Role of Logistics Service Providers (LSPs)

5.2 How are retailers and LSPs are offering personalised services to their customers?

5.2.1 Product customisation

5.2.2 Flexible and hyper-personalised deliveries

5.2.3 Use of data to understand customers

5.2.4 Customisation and brand co-creation

5.2.5 Personalised suggestions through the use of AR

5.3 The importance of omnichannel strategy and collaboration between players to achieve personalisation

5.4 Personalisation: what is next?

5.4.1 Alibaba and shopping with a phone app at Hema

5.4.2 Covergirl's Time Square store featuring AI

5.4.3 Amazon Go

5.4.4 Nike going Live'

5.5 Conclusion: personalisation challenges and opportunities

5.5.1 Differences between regional supply chains

5.5.2 Returns

5.5.3 Shorter cycle times

5.5.4 Communication with partners

5.5.5 Measuring ROI

5.5.6 Data

6.0 m-commerce in emerging markets

6.1 Introduction to m-commerce

6.1.1 The rise of m-commerce

6.2 How does m-commerce impact the supply chain?

6.2.1 Technology to better manage inventory levels

6.2.2 Leveraging Data

6.2.3 How are Companies Leveraging Data?

6.3 The importance of m-commerce in emerging markets

6.4 Opportunities for logistics providers

6.4.1 Case Study: DHL capitalises on m-commerce in Africa

6.5 Opportunities and Challenges for Logistics Service Providers

6.5.1 Potential in the Indian market

6.5.2 Challenges in the Indonesian market

6.5.3 Opportunities in the Latin American region

6.6 The future of m-commerce

6.6.1. Food Delivery gaining ground

6.7 Conclusion



7.0 Cross-border e-commerce

7.1 Fundamentals

7.1.1 Not created equal

7.1.3 What are the options?

7.1.3 Cross-border Decision Points

7.1.4 Cross-border B2C Volumes

7.1.5 Cross-border e-commerce Dynamics

7.1.6 High Value

7.2 Global Cross-Border: Regional Highlights

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 North America

7.2.4 Asia Pacific

7.2.5 Middle East & North Africa

7.2.6 South America

7.3 Payment Systems



8.0 Market Sizing

8.1 Global

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East & North Africa

8.5 North America

8.6 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia

8.7 South America

8.8 Sub-Saharan Africa



9.0 e-commerce Logistics Costs: trends and dynamics in logistics spending amongst online retailers

9.1 Geography

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Europe and the UK

9.1.3 China

9.2 Comparative Logistics Costs - UK, China and Global

9.3 Comparative Logistics Cost Growth - Selected Retailers

9.4 Differences in e-commerce logistics cost structures



10.0 Technology in The Supply Chain - From Old to New

10.1 Technology in e-commerce Logistics

10.1.1 e-commerce Platforms

10.1.2 Shipping Technology

10.1.3 Fulfilment technology

10.2 e-commerce logistics technology - competitive

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon Go

Covergirl

DHL

Nike

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf3gj2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

