Global E-Commerce Market is Expected to Reach $18.89 Trillion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global E-Commerce market is accounted for $3.69 trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.89 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in e-commerce market include Apple, eBay, Groupon, 360buy.com, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon.com, Google, PayPal, Sony store, iTunes, Amway, Wal-Mart, Snapdeal, Symantec, Barnes & Noble, Flipkart, Jabong, Lenskart, and Myntra.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include women preferring online shopping, increased influence of social networking platforms on the society, customer interaction & marketing forces and multimedia convergence. However, risk of e-commerce frauds and imprecise return policies are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

E-commerce can be defined as electronically conducted commercial transactions via the internet, pertaining to the buying and selling of goods and services. Data exchange, informational and monetary related, is also included a part of e-commerce. It is preferred as it allows companies to conduct business without having physical presence, thus reducing infrastructure, communication and other related overhead costs and speeding up the transactions by eliminating many unnecessary intermediaries.

By application, the home appliances sector is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing credibility of the brands online and the frequent tendency of consumers to upgrade their homes. The segment includes consumer electronics, houseware, and other kitchen appliances. Moreover, the growing trend towards recycling and the use of smart energy in consumer electronics will be a major factor in augmenting the growth prospects for this segment in the coming years.

On the basis of geography, APAC will be the significant growing region in the e-commerce market during the forecast period owing to the increasing internet penetration and high purchasing power of the middle-class population. The local vendors dominate the region's market and restrict the influence of foreign players, thereby maintaining the revenue growth.

Categories Covered:

C2C

B2B

C2B

B2C

Distribution Channels Covered:

Brick-to-Click

Pure Click

Click-to-Brick

Services Covered:

Retail Services

Online Goods and Services

Customer Support

Marketplace Services

Financial Services

Travel & Leisure

Digital Content

E-tailing

Applications Covered:

Clothing and Footwear

Baby Goods

Groceries

Home Appliances

Cosmetics

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

