Global E-Commerce Market is Expected to Reach $18.89 Trillion by 2027
May 06, 2020, 14:30 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global E-Commerce market is accounted for $3.69 trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach $18.89 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in e-commerce market include Apple, eBay, Groupon, 360buy.com, Microsoft, Alibaba, Amazon.com, Google, PayPal, Sony store, iTunes, Amway, Wal-Mart, Snapdeal, Symantec, Barnes & Noble, Flipkart, Jabong, Lenskart, and Myntra.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include women preferring online shopping, increased influence of social networking platforms on the society, customer interaction & marketing forces and multimedia convergence. However, risk of e-commerce frauds and imprecise return policies are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/e-commerce-market/request-sample
E-commerce can be defined as electronically conducted commercial transactions via the internet, pertaining to the buying and selling of goods and services. Data exchange, informational and monetary related, is also included a part of e-commerce. It is preferred as it allows companies to conduct business without having physical presence, thus reducing infrastructure, communication and other related overhead costs and speeding up the transactions by eliminating many unnecessary intermediaries.
By application, the home appliances sector is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing credibility of the brands online and the frequent tendency of consumers to upgrade their homes. The segment includes consumer electronics, houseware, and other kitchen appliances. Moreover, the growing trend towards recycling and the use of smart energy in consumer electronics will be a major factor in augmenting the growth prospects for this segment in the coming years.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/e-commerce-market
On the basis of geography, APAC will be the significant growing region in the e-commerce market during the forecast period owing to the increasing internet penetration and high purchasing power of the middle-class population. The local vendors dominate the region's market and restrict the influence of foreign players, thereby maintaining the revenue growth.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/e-commerce-market
Categories Covered:
- C2C
- B2B
- C2B
- B2C
Distribution Channels Covered:
- Brick-to-Click
- Pure Click
- Click-to-Brick
Services Covered:
- Retail Services
- Online Goods and Services
- Customer Support
- Marketplace Services
- Financial Services
- Travel & Leisure
- Digital Content
- E-tailing
Applications Covered:
- Clothing and Footwear
- Baby Goods
- Groceries
- Home Appliances
- Cosmetics
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article