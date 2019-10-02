Global E-Commerce Markets Report 2019: Demand is Projected to Nearly Double by 2023, Expanding 12.9% Annually to $6.7 Trillion
Oct 02, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global e-commerce demand is projected to nearly double by 2023, expanding 12.9% annually to $6.7 trillion. Ongoing economic development and increasing internet and smartphone penetration will fuel growth in areas with limited existing e-commerce activity.
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global e-commerce market including key trends in regional and country markets and the types of products sold. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included are analysis of the top e-commerce retailers.
This report covers e-commerce retail sales by Market, Region, and Country, along with a discussion of general retail industry trends. Data are given in dollar value.
E-commerce markets covered in the study include:
- Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories
- Computer Hardware, Software, and Cell Phones
- Toys, Hobby Goods, Games, and Sporting Goods
- Furniture and Furnishings
- Electronics and Appliances
- Books, Magazines, Music, and Video
- Drugs, Health Care, and Beauty Aids
- Food, Beer, and Wine
- Other Merchandise
- Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Key Findings
- Factors Impacting Demand
- Global Internet Connections
- Sales Trends by Income Level
- Population Size & Urbanization Rates
- Infrastructure & Geography
- Order Fulfillment & Last-Mile Delivery
- Home or Workplace Delivery Through Package-Handling Services
- In-Store Pickup, Curbside Pickup, & Ship-to-Store
- Pickup Lockers & Other Designated Pickup Points
- Third-Party Delivery & Delivery by Brick-and-Mortar Retailers
- Drone Delivery
- Payment Methods
- Credit Card, Debit Card, & Direct Bank Transfers
- Cash-on-Delivery
- Pay by Invoice
- E-Wallets & Other Online Payment Processors
- Installment Plans
- Market Overview
- Historical Trends
- Sales by Region
- Sales by Product
- E-Commerce Vendors by Group
- Pure Play E-Commerce
- Brick & Mortar
- Catalog Converts
- Services Platforms
- Leading E-Commerce Vendors
- AlibabaAmazon.com
- JD.com
3. NORTH AMERICA
4. LATIN AMERICA
5. WESTERN EUROPE
6. EASTERN EUROPE
7. ASIA/PACIFIC
8. AFRICA/MIDEAST
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjp7k2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article