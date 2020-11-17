Global e-Commerce Technology Market Report 2020 Featuring Adobe, BigCommerce, commercetools, HCL Technologies, Open Text, Oracle, Pitney Bowes, Salesforce, SAP, and Shopify

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Commerce Technology Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-commerce technology market is poised to grow by $ 5.18 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



The report on e-commerce technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increasing e-commerce sales and growing need to streamline business processes. In addition, increasing e-commerce sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the rising focus on omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce technology market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce technology market vendors that include Adobe Inc., BigCommerce Holdings Inc. , commercetools GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Shopify Inc.



Also, the e-commerce technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



