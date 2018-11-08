Global E-CR Glass Fibers Market Outlook (2018-2022) - Wind Energy Constitutes the Fastest Growing Segment
18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "E-CR Glass Fibers - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks Applications to Drive Demand for E-CR Glass Fibers to Reach US$3.4B in 2022
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global E-CR Glass Fibers market for the period 2014-2022 in terms of volumes in thousand metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022.
E-CR glass reinforced composites offer better performance over traditional glass fiber in oil & gas, power plants, mining, marine, green energy, and water and sewage treatment industries. Pipes & tanks segment is the largest user of E-CR glass fibers globally, while wind energy constitutes the fastest growing segment for the consumption of E-CR glass fibers followed by pipes & tanks.
Asia-Pacific leads the global consumption for E-CR Glass Fibers, estimated at 43.3% share in 2017, which is also slated to post the fastest 2017-2022 CAGR of 6.2%. In terms of applications, Pipes & Tanks accounts the lion's share while Building & Construction and Automotive & Transportation follows during the analysis period.
Research Findings & Coverage
- E-CR Glass Fibers market is analyzed in this report with respect to applications across the globe
- The study exclusively studies the installed capacities of major global E-CR glass fibers manufacturers
- The report also examines the key E-CR glass fibers technology providers
- The global E-CR glass fibers market is analyzed for each key region
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 15
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 27 companies .
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Evolution of Glass Fiber Types
1.1.2 E-CR Glass Fiber Applications
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 E-CR Glass Fiber Production Capacities
2.2 E-CR Glass Fiber Manufacturers
- 3B-The Fibreglass Company (Belgium)
- China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China)
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (Cpic) (China)
- Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd (China)
- CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass M.E., W.L.L. (Bahrain)
- Eastern Industrial Company (Eico) (Saudi Arabia)
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Owens Corning (United States)
- P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz (Germany)
- Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)
- Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China)
2.3 E-CR Glass Fiber Technology Providers
- Fiberex Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Glass Strand Inc. (United States)
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- Owens Corning Inks Technology License and Supply Agreement with Taiwan Glass
- Chongqing SanLei Glass Fiber Commissions 100 thousand MTs E-CR Glass Fiber Plant
- Nippon Electric Glass Expands Glass Fiber Production Capacity in Europe and USA
- Owens Corning Invests in European Composites Operations
- Nippon Electric Glass Acquires PPG's US Glass Fiber Operations
- Nippon Electric Glass Takes over PPG's European Glass Fiber Operations
- PPG's INNOFIBER TS Roving for Sound Absorption in Mufflers Launched
- Owens Corning's India Composites Business Gets an Investment Boost
- Owens Corning Introduces PipeStrand Product Range
- Owens Corning and Shandong Fiberglass Group in an Alliance
- Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Proposes 400 Thousand MT E-CR Glass Fiber Plant in China
- Owens Corning Introduces Multi-Compatible PulStrand Single-End Roving in North America
- Owens Corning Showcases Five New Products at the JEC Europe Show
- Owens Corning Introduces Two New Products
- Owens Corning Augments its Glass Fiber Reinforced Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Portfolio
- Owens Corning Introduces ME 3060 Roving
- Owens Corning Launches Performax SE4849 Type 30 Roving
- Owens Corning and Jinniu Fiberglass in a Supply Agreement
- Owens Corning's Russian Operations Expanded
- Owens Corning Increases Mexican Glass Reinforcement Production Capacity
- Owens Corning Establishes New Fiberglass Facility in Zhejiang
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global E-CR Glass Fiber Market Overview by Geographic Region
4.2 Global E-CR Glass Fiber Market Overview by End-Use Application
4.2.1 Global E-CR Glass Fiber Application Market Overview by Global Region
4.2.1.1 Automotive & Transportation
4.2.1.2 Marine
4.2.1.3 Wind Energy
4.2.1.4 Pipes & Tanks
4.2.1.5 Building & Construction
4.2.1.6 Electrical & Electronics
4.2.1.7 Consumer Goods
4.2.1.8 Other Applications
5. REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 North American E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application
5.2 European E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application
5.3 Asia-Pacific E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application
5.4 Rest of World E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application
PART B: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART C: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rn85mc/global_ecr_glass?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article