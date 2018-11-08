Global E-CR Glass Fibers Market Outlook (2018-2022) - Wind Energy Constitutes the Fastest Growing Segment

DUBLIN, Nov 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wind Energy, Pipes & Tanks Applications to Drive Demand for E-CR Glass Fibers to Reach US$3.4B in 2022

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global E-CR Glass Fibers market for the period 2014-2022 in terms of volumes in thousand metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022.

E-CR glass reinforced composites offer better performance over traditional glass fiber in oil & gas, power plants, mining, marine, green energy, and water and sewage treatment industries. Pipes & tanks segment is the largest user of E-CR glass fibers globally, while wind energy constitutes the fastest growing segment for the consumption of E-CR glass fibers followed by pipes & tanks.

Asia-Pacific leads the global consumption for E-CR Glass Fibers, estimated at 43.3% share in 2017, which is also slated to post the fastest 2017-2022 CAGR of 6.2%. In terms of applications, Pipes & Tanks accounts the lion's share while Building & Construction and Automotive & Transportation follows during the analysis period.

Research Findings & Coverage

E-CR Glass Fibers market is analyzed in this report with respect to applications across the globe

The study exclusively studies the installed capacities of major global E-CR glass fibers manufacturers

The report also examines the key E-CR glass fibers technology providers

The global E-CR glass fibers market is analyzed for each key region

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 15

The industry guide includes the contact details for 27 companies .

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Evolution of Glass Fiber Types

1.1.2 E-CR Glass Fiber Applications



2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

2.1 E-CR Glass Fiber Production Capacities

2.2 E-CR Glass Fiber Manufacturers

3B-The Fibreglass Company ( Belgium )

) China Jushi Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (Cpic) ( China )

) Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd ( China )

) CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass M.E., W.L.L. ( Bahrain )

) Eastern Industrial Company (Eico) ( Saudi Arabia )

) Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Owens Corning ( United States )

) P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz ( Germany )

) Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Taishan Fiberglass Inc. ( China )

) Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd. ( China )

2.3 E-CR Glass Fiber Technology Providers

Fiberex Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Glass Strand Inc. ( United States )

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Owens Corning Inks Technology License and Supply Agreement with Taiwan Glass

Chongqing SanLei Glass Fiber Commissions 100 thousand MTs E-CR Glass Fiber Plant

Nippon Electric Glass Expands Glass Fiber Production Capacity in Europe and USA

and Owens Corning Invests in European Composites Operations

Nippon Electric Glass Acquires PPG's US Glass Fiber Operations

Nippon Electric Glass Takes over PPG's European Glass Fiber Operations

PPG's INNOFIBER TS Roving for Sound Absorption in Mufflers Launched

Owens Corning's India Composites Business Gets an Investment Boost

Owens Corning Introduces PipeStrand Product Range

Owens Corning and Shandong Fiberglass Group in an Alliance

Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Proposes 400 Thousand MT E-CR Glass Fiber Plant in China

Owens Corning Introduces Multi-Compatible PulStrand Single-End Roving in North America

Owens Corning Showcases Five New Products at the JEC Europe Show

Owens Corning Introduces Two New Products

Owens Corning Augments its Glass Fiber Reinforced Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Portfolio

Owens Corning Introduces ME 3060 Roving

Owens Corning Launches Performax SE4849 Type 30 Roving

Owens Corning and Jinniu Fiberglass in a Supply Agreement

Owens Corning's Russian Operations Expanded

Owens Corning Increases Mexican Glass Reinforcement Production Capacity

Owens Corning Establishes New Fiberglass Facility in Zhejiang

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global E-CR Glass Fiber Market Overview by Geographic Region

4.2 Global E-CR Glass Fiber Market Overview by End-Use Application

4.2.1 Global E-CR Glass Fiber Application Market Overview by Global Region

4.2.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

4.2.1.2 Marine

4.2.1.3 Wind Energy

4.2.1.4 Pipes & Tanks

4.2.1.5 Building & Construction

4.2.1.6 Electrical & Electronics

4.2.1.7 Consumer Goods

4.2.1.8 Other Applications



5. REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 North American E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2 European E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.3 Asia-Pacific E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.4 Rest of World E-CR Glass Fibers Market Overview by End-Use Application



