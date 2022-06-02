Global E-discovery Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-discovery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global E-discovery market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the E-discovery market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the E-discovery market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the E-discovery market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the E-discovery market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the E-discovery market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the E-discovery market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the E-discovery market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this report on E-discovery Market

The report provides detailed information about the E-discovery market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the E-discovery market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for E-discovery market players?

Which factors will induce a change in demand for E-discovery during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the E-discovery market?

How will COVID-19 impact the E-discovery market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the E-discovery market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the E-discovery market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the E-discovery market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the E-discovery market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the E-discovery market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global E-discovery Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the E-discovery Market

4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending

4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending

4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.5.1. By Component

4.5.2. By Deployment

4.5.3. By Enterprise

4.5.4. By End-user



5. Global E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031

6.3.1. Software

6.3.2. Services

6.3.2.1. Managed Services

6.3.2.2. Professional Services

6.3.2.2.1. Maintenance and Support

6.3.2.2.2. Training and Consulting

6.3.2.2.3. Integration



7. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by Deployment

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. On-premise

7.3.2. Cloud



8. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by Enterprise

8.1. Overview and Definitions

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise, 2018 - 2031

8.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3.2. Large Enterprises



9. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by End-user

9.1. Overview and Definitions

9.2. Key Segment Analysis

9.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031

9.3.1. Government and Public Sector

9.3.2. Legal

9.3.3. BFSI

9.3.4. Energy and Utilities

9.3.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3.6. Retail and Consumer Goods

9.3.7. Manufacturing

9.3.8. IT and Telecommunications

9.3.9. Others



10. Global E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Size (Tons) (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.2.5. South America



11. North America E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast



15. South America E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast



16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

16.3. Competitive Scenario

16.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players

16.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.



17. Company Profiles

17.1. Casepoint

17.1.1. Business Overview

17.1.2. Company Revenue

17.1.3. Product Portfolio

17.1.4. Geographic Footprint

17.1.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.

17.2. CS Disco, Inc.

17.3. Deloitte

17.4. Exterro, Inc.

17.5. IBM Corporation

17.6. KLDiscovery

17.7. Knovos, LLC

17.8. Logik Systems, Inc.

17.9. Micro Focus

17.10. Microsoft Corporation

17.11. Nextpoint, Inc

17.12. NUIX

17.13. ONE Discovery Inc.

17.14. Open Text Corporation

17.15. Relativity

17.16. Thomson Reuters

17.17. Veritas

17.18. ZyLAB

17.19. Others



18. Key Takeaways

