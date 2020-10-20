Global E-Discovery Markets, 2020-2028 - Rising Volume of Big Data is Boosting Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Discovery Market By Type, By Software, By Service, By End-User, - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research study provides a holistic view of the global E-Discovery market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2018 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them to make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global E-Discovery market.



E-Discovery is a procedure of detecting, gathering and presenting digital information to other party in litigation. This process is based on (EDRM) electronic discovery reference model, which takes in various steps such as information identification, data preservation, data collection, review analysis, and production.



Currently, demand for cloud-based E-Discovery software and services is increasing as more number of enterprises are shifting towards cloud computing technologies. Rising volume of big data across enterprises is boosting growth of the E-Discovery market worldwide.



Also, introduction of government regulation to support E-Discovery process implementation is expected to increase the uptake of E-Discovery software and services over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and high initial cost is likely to impede growth of the E-Discovery market to some extent.



Major players in the E-Discovery market are focused on acquiring small regional vendors to enter the untapped market and enhance the customer base. Also, the introduction of advanced solutions is another major strategy followed by key players to capitalize market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global E-Discovery Market Analysis

3.1. Global E-Discovery Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global E-Discovery Market Revenue, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Software

4.3. Service



5. Global E-Discovery Market Revenue, By Software, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. On-premise

5.3. Cloud-based



6. Global E-Discovery Market Revenue, By Service, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.2. Consulting

6.3. Implementation & Integration

6.4. Outsourcing

6.5. Support



7. Global E-Discovery Market Revenue, By End-user, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Comparative Analysis

7.2. Government Agency

7.3. Enterprise

7.3.1. Large Enterprise

7.3.2. Mid- and Small-sized Enterprise

7.4. Law Firm



8. North America E-Discovery Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Europe E-Discovery Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Asia Pacific E-Discovery Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



11. Rest of the World E-Discovery Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. HP Autonomy

12.2. IBM Corporation

12.3. Daegis Inc.

12.4. EMC Corporation

12.5. Epiq System Inc.

12.6. Symantec Corporation

12.7. Guidance Software, Inc.

12.8. FTI Consulting, Inc.

12.9. Catalyst Repository Systems, Inc.

12.10. Integreon Managed Solution Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/693c6k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

