Global E-Learning Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global E-Learning Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased applications of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in e-learning, increase in going mobile and going social trend and advent of advanced technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased Applications of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in E-learning

3.1.2 Increase in Going Mobile and Going Social Trend

3.1.3 Advent of Advanced Technologies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 E-Learning Market, By Provider

4.1 Content

4.2 Service

4.3 Faculty support



5 E-Learning Market, By Learning Mode

5.1 Instructor-Led Teaching

5.2 Self-paced E-learning



6 E-Learning Market, By Tools

6.1 Micro E-learning

6.2 Game-based learning

6.3 Cloud-based learning



7 E-Learning Market, By Type

7.1 Testing E-learning

7.2 Training E-learning



8 E-Learning Market, By Material

8.1 Open Educational Resources (OER)

8.2 Cloud Learning Management System (LMS)

8.3 On-Premise Learning Management System (LMS)



9 E-Learning Market, By Technology

9.1 Learning Management System (LMS)/SaaS

9.2 Rapid E-learning

9.3 Online E-learning

9.4 Mobile E-learning

9.5 Virtual Classroom

9.6 Learning Content Management System

9.7 Application Simulation Tool

9.8 Knowledge Management System

9.9 Podcasts

9.10 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS), Wearables and Others

9.11 Digital learning devices

9.12 E-learning IT infrastructure

9.13 Packaged Content

9.14 Other Technologies



10 E-Learning Market, By Application

10.1 Government

10.2 Corporate

10.2.1 Large Enterprises

10.2.2 Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

10.3 Blended E-learning

10.4 Academic

10.4.1 Higher education

10.4.2 Vocational training

10.4.3 K-12



11 E-Learning Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Allen Interactions Inc.

13.2 Microsoft Corporation

13.3 Skillsoft

13.4 Learning Pool

13.5 Aptara Inc.

13.6 Oracle Corporation

13.7 Saba Software

13.8 Meridian Knowledge Solutions

13.9 Kallidus Ltd.

13.10 D2L Corporation

13.11 Intuition Publishing

13.12 Citrix Education

13.13 Cornerstone

13.14 Articulate

13.15 Cisco Systems Inc.



