Global E-Learning Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2027
Apr 18, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Learning Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global E-Learning Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased applications of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in e-learning, increase in going mobile and going social trend and advent of advanced technologies.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increased Applications of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in E-learning
3.1.2 Increase in Going Mobile and Going Social Trend
3.1.3 Advent of Advanced Technologies
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 E-Learning Market, By Provider
4.1 Content
4.2 Service
4.3 Faculty support
5 E-Learning Market, By Learning Mode
5.1 Instructor-Led Teaching
5.2 Self-paced E-learning
6 E-Learning Market, By Tools
6.1 Micro E-learning
6.2 Game-based learning
6.3 Cloud-based learning
7 E-Learning Market, By Type
7.1 Testing E-learning
7.2 Training E-learning
8 E-Learning Market, By Material
8.1 Open Educational Resources (OER)
8.2 Cloud Learning Management System (LMS)
8.3 On-Premise Learning Management System (LMS)
9 E-Learning Market, By Technology
9.1 Learning Management System (LMS)/SaaS
9.2 Rapid E-learning
9.3 Online E-learning
9.4 Mobile E-learning
9.5 Virtual Classroom
9.6 Learning Content Management System
9.7 Application Simulation Tool
9.8 Knowledge Management System
9.9 Podcasts
9.10 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS), Wearables and Others
9.11 Digital learning devices
9.12 E-learning IT infrastructure
9.13 Packaged Content
9.14 Other Technologies
10 E-Learning Market, By Application
10.1 Government
10.2 Corporate
10.2.1 Large Enterprises
10.2.2 Small and Midsize Business (SMB)
10.3 Blended E-learning
10.4 Academic
10.4.1 Higher education
10.4.2 Vocational training
10.4.3 K-12
11 E-Learning Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Allen Interactions Inc.
13.2 Microsoft Corporation
13.3 Skillsoft
13.4 Learning Pool
13.5 Aptara Inc.
13.6 Oracle Corporation
13.7 Saba Software
13.8 Meridian Knowledge Solutions
13.9 Kallidus Ltd.
13.10 D2L Corporation
13.11 Intuition Publishing
13.12 Citrix Education
13.13 Cornerstone
13.14 Articulate
13.15 Cisco Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pg2wc5/global_elearning?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article