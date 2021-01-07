Global E-Learning Market Report 2020-2025: Evaluate Companies, Strategies, Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Distance Learning
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solutions and Applications for K through 12, College, Vocational and Corporate Instruction 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the e-learning marketplace including the companies, strategies, technologies, solutions, and applications for distance learning. The report provides analysis and forecasts for e-learning by technology, infrastructure, solutions, and services from 2020 to 2025. The report also provides quantitative analysis globally and regionally for the e-learning marketplace.
A dominant trend for the last two decades, the e-learning market is anticipated to experience step-function type growth as a result of the COVID19 pandemic due to the need for virtually every type of learner from pre-K through higher learning. While some vocational and college programs have adopted remote learning long before the pandemic, many have been forced to implement solutions in a compressed period of time.
Longer-term, many institutions will revisit initial decisions, seeking more permanent e-learning market solutions. In the post-pandemic world, the publisher of this report sees some organizations requiring remote learning as a primary delivery system whereas others will seek robust solutions as a back-up should the need arise once again in the future.
Target Audience:
- Enterprise L&D organizations
- Distance and eLearning providers
- Remote training and simulations providers
- Academic and instructional institutions of all types
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Overview
2.1 Academic Marketplace
2.2 Distance Learning
2.3 Corporate Learning and Training
2.4 K-12 Level Education
2.5 Self-Paced Learning
2.6 Addressing the Academic Digital Divide
3.0 Leading E-Learning Companies
4.0 E-Learning Market Analysis and Forecasts
4.1 Global E-Learning Market 2020 - 2025
4.2 E-Learning Technology 2020 - 2025
4.2.1 E-Learning Hardware 2020 - 2025
4.2.2 E-Learning Software 2020 - 2025
4.2.3 E-Learning Managed Services 2020 - 2025
4.3 E-Learning Applications 2020 - 2025
4.3.1 E-Learning Synchronous Applications 2020 - 2025
4.3.2 E-Learning Asynchronous Applications 2020 - 2025
4.4 E-Learning Types 2020 - 2025
4.5 E-Learning Education Category 2020 - 2025
4.5.1 E-Learning Higher Education Category 2020 - 2025
4.5.2 E-Learning University Category 2020 - 2025
4.6 Regional E-Learning Market 2020 - 2025
