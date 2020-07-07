Global E-Paper Display Industry (2019 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
Jul 07, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Paper Display - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the E-Paper Display market worldwide will grow by a projected US$14.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6%. e-Reading Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 30.2% and reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The e-Reading Devices market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 29% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$520.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$496.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the e-Reading Devices segment will reach a market size of US$176.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the E-Paper Display market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 42.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing E-Paper Display market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Display Innovations
- Displaydata Ltd.
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Kent Displays Inc.
- LANCOM Systems GmbH
- Liquavista B.V.
- Pervasive Displays Inc.
- Plastic Logic Germany
- Xerox Corporation
- Zikon Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- e-Paper Display: A Prelude
- e-Paper Display End-Use Segment and Application
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Insights
- e-Readers Market Remains Stable
- Select e-Readers Available in the Market
- Availability of e-readers with Full Color in 2018
- Newer Applications to Drive the Global EPD Market
- The Evolution of e-Paper Technology
- High Potential Applications of e-Paper
- Digital Signage
- Price Labels
- Wearable Technology
- Smart Cards
- Luggage Tags
- Car Number Plates
- Portable Devices
- Novel Applications of E-paper Displays
- e-paper Displays in Some of the Most Unusual Places
- Levelling Off Digital Publishing - A Boon to Traditional Publishing Industry
- Electronic Ink Displays Vs Conventional LCD Screens
- Custom Designs vs. Off-the-Shelf
- e-Ink to Aid Retail Sector
- Digital Signage - A Potential Sector for e-Ink
- E-Inks in Digital Paper Tablets and Checkout Divider
- Interconnecting Multiple e-Ink Displays for Creating Large Signs
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- E-Paper Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Trends in the E-readers Market
- Growing Preference for Linux-based E-Readers
- Audiobooks Available on e-Readers
- Shift towards Larger Screen Size
- e-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector
- Increasing Demand for EPDs in Electronic Shelf Tags, Mobiles and Digital Signage
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjegjb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets