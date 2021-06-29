FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 1522 Companies: 56 - Players covered include Displaydata Ltd.; Display Innovations; E Ink Holdings, Inc.; Kent Displays, Inc.; LANCOM Systems GmbH; Liquavista B.V.; Pervasive Displays, Inc.; Plastic Logic Germany; Xerox Corp.; Zikon, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (e-Reading Devices, Mobile Devices, Signage/Poster Devices, Other Products); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global E-Paper Display Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026

Electronic paper technology has moved from the traditional domain of eReaders into few unexpected end-use devices, such as smart watches, smartphones and signage. All this indicate that there is enormous potential for the technology which is yet to be realized fully, ushering in a completely new chapter in its usage and extending the technology's adoption potential. In future, ePaper displays would be literally everywhere, including tickets, binders, drug labels, food containers, office walls, and walls of houses among others, displaying up-to-date information and transforming even architectural items into designs offering information. Sectors, such as healthcare, retailing and hospitality among others, are fast embracing wireless ePaper for displays. The major advantage of ePaper displays is their feature of being controlled wirelessly. A number of screens, sometimes even running into hundreds, can be controlled using a single computer. The major attribute of allowing central control, and also the versatility of the displays are expected to further the adoption of the technology to several new applications in future.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Paper Display estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% over the analysis period. e-Reading Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.8% CAGR to reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global E-Paper Display market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

The E-Paper Display market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.4% and 27% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The e-paper display market is slated to register considerable gains from increasing demand for consumer electronics along with wearable devices, pushing the need for advanced displays to deliver enhanced user experience. E-paper displays are witnessing increasing acceptance among provider of consumer electronics and wearable devices. The increasing proliferation of smart phones and tablets holds positive implications for consumer electronics, creating strong demand for e-paper displays that extend battery life and reduce eye strain. The market is propelled by increasing access to free e-books along with transition of tech-savvy consumers from traditional toward e-books. A large number of adults in developed countries such as the US use tablets, smart phones or e-readers to read e-books. The trend is prompting various companies to offer low-power devices for e-book readers. E-paper displays are also finding increasing acceptance among smartphone makers.

Signage/Poster Devices Segment to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Signage/Poster Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$460.4 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$351.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 40.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

