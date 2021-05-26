Global E-Sports Market Report 2021Featuring Modern Times, Activision Blizzard, Gfinity, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Hi-Rez Studios and Nintendo, Faceit

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the esports market are Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios and Nintendo, Faceit.



The global e-sports market is expected to grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.



The esports market consists of sales of esports and related services. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations.



Esports companies are investing in innovative new esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in Africa, NickX, an esports platform, launched by Viacom provides children with a tournament platform, using Nickelodeon gaming content.

Also, for instance, in 2019, IKON, a USA-based gaming platform company launched a new platform that allows players to challenge fans and friends in games, such as league of legends and PUBG. Also for instance, in 2019, Mobile Premier League (MPL), an India-based mobile esports platform company launched its mobile esports platform in Indonesia.



The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports contribute to the growth of the esports market. As technology is expanding so the video content, products, virtual reality, and video game competitions are increasing. Video gaming has become a transforming pop culture and redefining the ways that young people consume entertainment.

In 2019, according to PwC's latest Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, the videogames market in the United States is expected to reach $30 billion by 2023. The revenue of esports in 2018 reached $1.43 billion and is estimated to reach $1.57 billion by 2019. Therefore, the rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports drives the market's growth in the forecast period.



The esports market covered in this report is segmented by game into multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA); real time strategy; first person shooter; fighting and sports. It is also segmented by platform into PC; console; mobile; others.



Match-fixing has always been a major challenge in the esports industry. Match-fixing in esports is when a player intentionally loses to win a bet. The esports market will be negatively impacted when viewers start to believe that esport is losing its integrity due to match-fixing. In 2019, in Australia, match-fixing in esports resulted in the arrest of six Australian gamers.



In June 2019, Immortals gaming club, a USA-based company specialized in providing esports platform through the development of software such as video game software, acquired Infinite esports & entertainment for over $100 million.

The acquisition is expected to help Immortals gaming club to become a part of franchised esports leagues and to become the world's largest esports organizations, boosting elite brands such as Immortals, OpTic, MIBR and LA Valiant.

Infinite esports & entertainment is a USA-based esports and entertainment holdings company that specializes in electronic sports, online media and multi-gaming.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpfesx

