Global E-Sports Revenue Streams Market Report 2018: Market Value is Expected to Reach USD 2,174.8 Million in 2023

The "Esports Market by Revenue Streams (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement), Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, and Publisher Fees), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The esports market was valued at USD 926.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,174.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.61% between 2018 and 2023.

The market is mainly driven by the increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about esports.

Of all the major revenue streams for the esports market, the contribution from media rights is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Media rights are significantly contributing to the global esports industry. The easy access to a communication technology has enabled fans worldwide to track live esports activities. Media organizations pay a huge amount for winning the exclusive rights to broadcast the live streaming of top esports events.

In the recent years, the sale of broadcasting and media rights has been the largest source of revenue for most of the esports organizers. The revenue generated from the trade of media rights is used to finance major sporting events, renovate stadiums, and contribute to the development of esports at the grassroots level. The monetization of rights by increasing the network of partners and distributors is the key driver for the growth in the revenue generation from the trade of media rights.

Esports Market

The esports market in APAC is expected to grow rapidly between 2018 and 2023. The increasing investments from sponsors and advertisers are fueling the demand for esports in this region.

The key restraining factor for this market is the threat of esports gambling/betting. The lack of standardization is a major challenge for the market growth.

Modern Times Group (Sweden), Activision Blizzard (US), FACEIT (UK), Nintendo (Japan), Gfinity (UK), Turner Broadcasting System (US), CJ Corporation (South Korea), Valve Corporation (US), Tencent (China), and Electronic Arts (EA) (US) are the major companies profiled in the report. Moreover, Hi-Rez Studios (US), KaBuM (Canada), Wargaming Public (Cyprus), Rovio Entertainment (Finland), GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan), and Alisports (China) are the other companies profiled in this report. Online streaming companies such as YouTube(US), Twitch (US), Facebook (US), and Beyond the Summit (BTS) (US) have also been profiled in this report.

Modern Times Group (MTG) was a leading player in the esports business in 2017. It is an international digital entertainment company. In November 2015, MTG acquired DreamHack (Sweden) for USD 28 million. It also acquired 74% share of Turtle Entertainment (Germany) in July 2015 for USD 87 million to strengthen its esports business. Turtle Entertainment is the owner of ESL brand. The business of MTG is mainly driven by its strategic partnerships with global brands and event organizing companies. The company is striving to be in line with the latest market trends by organizing major esports events.

