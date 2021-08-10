Global E-Vapor & Heat-Not-Burn (HnB) Products Market Expected To Cross $43 Billion By 2023- Financialnewsmedia.com

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary The growing global health awareness and technological developments aiding safer smoking is driving the global vapor products (e-vapor and heat-not-burn (HnB) devices). HNB tobacco is a smoking device heated electronically equipped with the capacity to lower the level of harmful compounds that are generated at the high temperatures associated with combustion. HNB devices heats the tobacco and does not burn it resulting into generation of totally no ash and less smell when compared to conventional cigarettes. Heat-not-burn products are different in comparison to e-cigarettes because the HNB uses of real tobacco. On the other hand, e-cigarettes make use of flavored liquid nicotine. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global HNB tobacco market is expected to increase at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2017-2021). The global HNB tobacco market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increase in implied smoking population, preference to HNB tobacco over conventional and e-cigarettes backed by its vital benefits, spike in youth population and upsurge in purchasing power globally. Active companies in the markets this week include: Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (OTCPK: PODAF) (CSE: PODA), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCQX: TOBAF) (CSE: TAAT), Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO).

However, unfavorable government regulations and health risk of HNB tobacco cigarettes are some of the challenges faced by the market. Increasing global traffic to HNB websites, global players focusing on production expansion, new product innovations and dependence of HNB on battery industry are some of the latest trends existing in the market. Another recent ResearchAndMarkets report said that the Asia Pacific (APAC) heat-not-burn (HnB) tobacco product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-25. It continued: "Reduced risks associated with Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products shifted the consumers towards such products from conventional cigarettes. The product has gained social acceptance in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and focuses on providing less carcinogenic substances and less of tar. Furthermore, these offer a similar experience as conventional cigarettes which drive regular smokers towards Heat-not-Burn Tobacco products.

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (OTCPK: PODAF) (CSE: PODA.CN) BREAKING NEWS: Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial Planning - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA), (FSE: 99L), (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD ("Dr. Gupta"), Chief Medical Officer of the Company, has begun setting up the first clinical trials for Poda's smoking cessation products.

Dr. Gupta commented, "I have already begun the process of setting up the first clinical trials related to the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools. I am currently in the process of setting up a pilot study, which will give us a solid platform for developing strong and effective clinical trials. These clinical trials will be designed to result in the publication of level 1 evidence in respected medical journals globally. The pilot studies will also be designed to establish a scientific basis for the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and additionally may provide Poda with access to research grants and other funds that can be used for additional studies, clinical trials, and validation research."

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I strongly believe the best choice that any current smoker can make is to quit smoking, right now. However, for many individuals, quitting smoking can be extremely difficult and the currently available smoking cessation tools are often not as effective as we would hope. For current adult smokers who want to quit smoking, Poda aims to provide the most effective tools possible to help them quit successfully. The clinical trials will serve as the scientific basis for the use of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and I am extremely excited to be commencing the studies."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Command Marketing Inc., predominantly to develop the Company's ecommerce platform and brand identity. As part of this branding campaign, Command Marketing Inc. will also provide investor relations services. CONTINUED… Read this full release and more news for Poda Lifestyle and Wellness at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-poda/



Other recent developments in the markets include:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) recently announced its acquisition of OtiTopic, a U.S. respiratory drug development company with a late-stage inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment for acute myocardial infarction. If approved, the treatment can address the significant unmet medical need of the over 83 million people, in the U.S. alone, at intermediate to high risk for myocardial infarction.

"The acquisition of OtiTopic is an exciting step in PMI's Beyond Nicotine ambitions," said Jacek Olczak, CEO, PMI. "We have world-class expertise in the research, development, and commercialization of aerosolization and inhalable devices to help speed the delivery of this exciting product to market." This acquisition is part of PMI's strategic plan to leverage its expertise, scientific know-how, and capabilities in inhalation to grow a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics and respiratory drug delivery Beyond Nicotine. Following the completion of clinical trials and pending approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), PMI can leverage its expertise and the capabilities of other companies in the Beyond Nicotine portfolio to bring ASPRIHALE® to market.

TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) recently announced that its flagship product TAAT™ has recently been placed in 71 new retail points of sale throughout the state of Georgia, bringing its total store count in the United States to more than 400 as of the beginning of this month. In a press release dated June 25, 2021, the Company stated it had pre-sold its entire initial shipment of 15 master cases of TAAT™ to a distributor based in Alpharetta, Georgia with a network of approximately 1,200 stores in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. Following the arrival of this initial shipment on June 24, 2021, the Company's distributor in Georgia began filling pre-orders that had already been placed, resulting in the very first retail placements of TAAT™ on the east coast of the United States.

So far in 2021, the Company has built considerable traction for TAAT™ as a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+ through the establishment of multiple distribution channels and strategic marketing initiatives. After launching TAAT™ at retail in Ohio in Q4 2020, the Company introduced its e-commerce portal in February 2021 (which has received orders from smokers aged 21+ in 37 U.S. states) in addition to launching TAAT™ at retail in Illinois while continuing to grow its footprint in Ohio. As events with live attendance resume in the United States (e.g., spectator sports, trade shows), the Company has leveraged a variety of opportunities for visibility and engagement with smokers aged 21+ through traditional methods (e.g., exhibitor space at business-to-business conventions) as well as creative approaches to creating exposure for the TAAT™ and Beyond Nicotine™ brand elements (e.g., sponsoring the headwear of Floyd Mayweather's team for his June 6, 2021 match against Logan Paul).

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) recently reported its 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results and narrows its 2021 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance.

"Altria delivered outstanding results in the second quarter, thanks to the continued strength of our tobacco businesses and the hard work of our highly talented employees," said Billy Gifford, Altria's Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams have continued their commitment to Moving Beyond SmokingTM by deepening their understanding of adult tobacco consumer preferences, expanding the awareness and availability of our smoke-free product portfolio, and amplifying our voice on harm reduction within the scientific and public health communities."

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, recently announced that the Company has acquired certain cigar assets of Unitabac, LLC ("Unitabac"). The acquisition is comprised of a robust portfolio of cigarillo products and all related intellectual property, including Cigarillo Non-Tip (NT) Homogenized Tobacco Leaf (HTL), Rolled Leaf and Natural Leaf Cigarillo Products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired brands compete in three core segments: Trivo, Hype and Hi-Fi within the Cigarillo NT HTL segment; Cloud9 within the Natural Leaf Cigarillo segment; and Badlands within the Rolled Leaf segment. These cigars are all Grandfathered Products or subject of Substantial Equivalence Reports in place with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



