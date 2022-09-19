Global E-waste Management Market to Reach $23.72 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.24%

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-waste Management Market (2022-2027) by Type, Recycler Type, Material Recovery, Source, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global E-waste Management Market is estimated to be USD 9.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.72 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.24%.

Market Segmentations

The Global E-waste Management Market is segmented based on Type, Recycler Type, Material Recovery, Source, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Recycle and Trashed.

By Recycler Type, the market is classified into Glass Recycler, Metal Recycler, Plastic Recycler, and Printed Circuit Board Recycler.

By Material Recovery, the market is classified into Ceramics, Glass Metal, Plastic, and Others.

By Source, the market is classified into Household Appliances, Entertainment & Consumer Electronics, and IT & Telecommunication.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global E-waste Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global E-waste Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Decreasing Life Span of Electronic Devices

High Rate of Obsolescence

Health Hazards Associated with E-Waste

Restraints

High Cost of E-Waste Management

Opportunities

Government Regulations and Policies to Effectively Manage E-Waste

Rapid Innovations in Technology

Challenges

Inadequacy of Infrastructure

Low Awareness in Developed Regions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global E-waste Management Market, By Type



7 Global E-waste Management Market, By Recycler Type



8 Global E-waste Management Market, By Material Recovery



9 Global E-waste Management Market, By Source



10 Americas' E-waste Management Market



11 Europe's E-waste Management Market



12 Middle East and Africa's E-waste Management Market



13 APAC's E-waste Management Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aurubis

Boliden

CRT Recycling

Cerebra Integrated Technologies (CITL)

Desco Electronic Recyclers

E Waste Global

Electronic Recyclers International

LifeSpan Technology Recycling

MBA Polymers

Sims Metal Management

Stena Technoworld

Tetronics

Triple M Metal

Umicore

WM Intellectual Property

